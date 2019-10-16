Raiders’ Jon Gruden & Trent Brown Address Lawsuit Against the RT

The Oakland Raiders‘ starting right tackle Trent Brown has been accused of domestic violence in a lawsuit that was filed on Monday, per Mike Florio at Pro Football Talk. While it’s still early in the process, it’s hard to know how Oakland will handle the situation currently. Head coach Jon Gruden had a chance to address the lawsuit after Wednesday’s practice.

“We’re aware of it and we’re looking into it,” said Gruden to the media. “Not going to say anything else, but we’re aware of it.”

Gruden was predictably short with his answer considering the lawsuit is very recent. As it stands, it looks like the Raiders are planning to have Brown play on Sunday versus the Green Bay Packers.

The NFL will also be watching the Brown situation very closely. According to ESPN’s Josina Anderson, the league is planning on reviewing the matter.

Email to me from an NFL spokesperson on the Trent Brown case: “We will review the matter.” — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) October 16, 2019

Brown has not found himself in legal trouble before and the right tackle has taken to Twitter to deny the charges.

I am aware that my ex-girlfriend has filed a civil suit against me. I deny the claims. They are false. I believe in the court system where I will clear my name. I will not be making any further comment at this time. — Trent Brown (@Trent) October 16, 2019

It wasn’t completely clear before, but Brown’s tweet confirms that the lawsuit was filed by an ex-girlfriend.

Jon Gruden Offers Update on Tyrell Williams’ & Trent Brown’s Injuries

In other news, the Raiders are heading into Week 7 with some key injuries. Wide receiver Tyrell Williams is suffering from plantar fasciitis, which is an injury that involves the inflammation of a tissue that connects the heel bone to the toes. According to Jon Gruden, it’s not getting much better. That’s a concerning development for a player who is supposed to play a large role in the offense. He didn’t participate in Wednesday’s practice, so his status will probably be watched closely until game time on Sunday.

Gruden also revealed that Trent Brown suffered a calf strain at Monday’s practice. His diagnosis doesn’t seem as bad as Williams’ and should be able to tough it out for Sunday’s game. Brown’s backup is Brandon Parker, who has been one of the weakest pass protectors in the NFL.

Gabe Jackson Should Play vs. Packers

It’s not all bad news for the Raiders as it looks like starting right guard Gabe Jackson should be making his first appearance of the season. He hurt his MCL during training camp, but the team decided to keep him off the injured reserve. It seems like that decision may pay off as Jackson looks poised to hit the ground running on Sunday.

“I feel pretty good,” Jackson said after Monday’s practice. “I’m excited to be back with my brothers. It has been a long time.”

Jackson had never missed more than three games in a season to this point in his career. Trent Brown and he could form a very strong right side of the offensive line.

“I don’t like to toot my own horn, but I can say for sure Trent is a beast,” Jackson said. “When he first came here, I knew it would be fun to play with him. Watching the things he has done recently and since he has been here, he’s impressive.”

The Raiders offensive line has already been stout through five games. Adding Jackson to the unit could mean big things for Derek Carr and Josh Jacobs.

