Kiosha Moore, Reggie Bullock’s Sister, Shot Dead in Baltimore at 22

Kiosha Moore, Reggie Bullock’s sister, died on October 27 after being shot dead in Baltimore, Maryland. She was 22 years old.

Bullock, 28, joined the New York Knicks in the summer of 2019. The small forward has yet to appear for the team since he underwent back surgery in July. Knicks President Steve Mills said in a statement on October 28, “Our Knicks family is deeply saddened by the sudden passing of two of our players’ close family members. At times like this, we are reminded that life is bigger than basketball. Our thoughts are with them and their families.” Moore’s death was announced on the same as the death of Bullock’s teammate Dennis Smith Jr.’s stepmother.

Moore is listed as being Bullock’s sister in an obituary for their sister, Mia Henderson, who was murdered in a hate crime in July 2014. Bullock has two other siblings, Kawanda and Markis Brown, who are listed as being from Kinston, North Carolina.

The Baltimore Sun reported that a woman was shot in the 5200 block of Fairlawn Avenue and taken to Sinai Hospital by a private car in the city just before 8 p.m. The woman had been shot in the chest and passed away in the hospital.

Police have not said if Kiosha Moore is that victim. Multiple posts from family members and friends have identified Moore as having been shot in the area of Fairlawn Avenue on the night of October 27. The Sun reports that police have not linked that shooting to the shooting of four other people, a mile away on Park Heights Avenue. One person was shot dead in that shooting. One man who lives near where the shooting occurred told the Sun, “Man, there’s gonna be nobody left if they keep doing this.”

In December 2017, Moore was arrested in relation to the killing of Antonio Lorenzo Hines. Hines had been shot dead at the age of 18 in June 2017 in North Carolina. Moore was later released without charge. Moore had been accused of obstruction of justice in the case.

Bullock tweeted about his sister in September 2012, “My lil sister get on my nerves, but I love her to death! Love you Kiosha.” Later that same month, Bullock congratulated his sister on her birthday saying, “Happy birthday to my sister Kiosha Moore. LOVE YOU BABBYYYYYY. Enjoy it!!!” In other messages, Bullock complimented his sister’s basketball skills.

VideoVideo related to kiosha moore, reggie bullock’s sister, shot dead in baltimore at 22 2019-10-29T17:04:21-04:00

Bullock’s role in promoting the rights of transgender people in the wake of his sister’s death has been widely covered. In 2018, Bullock took his son to participate in the New York City Pride parade. In an August 2016 interview, Bullock said of his sister, “She lived as herself, she taught me how to be (myself). She taught me how to take care of the family… She was happy with being who she was. She wasn’t worried about how others felt about her. A person that can isolate the whole world out and not care about other people’s feelings is a strong person, to me. That was one of the biggest things that I got from her.”

READ NEXT: Sailor Brinkley-Cook: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know