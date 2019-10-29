Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, October 29

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Monday, highlighted by the Steelers rallying to beat the winless Dolphins on MNF and a must-watch poster dunk by Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Tuesday.

Steelers Overcome Slow Start, Beat Winless Dolphins 27-14

The Pittsburgh Steelers rallied from a 14-point first-half deficit to take down the winless Miami Dolphins 27-14 at home on Monday night.

The two-touchdown favorites fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter when Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for two scores.

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, the former Dolphin who was acquired by Pittsburgh last month in a trade, reversed momentum late in the second quarter when he intercepted Ryan Fitzpatrick to set the Steelers up at midfield.

Fitzpatrick picks off Fitzpatrick! #HereWeGo@minkfitz_21 records an interception against his former team!

The turning point of the game then happened on a third-down and 20 when Steelers QB Mason Rudolph hit Diontae Johnson for a 45-yard TD to cut the lead to 14-10 at the half.

Rudolph, who was playing in his first game back since suffering a concussion, threw a 26-yard score to JuJu Smith-Schuster in the third quarter to give the Steelers the lead that they wouldn’t relinquish.

Running back James Conner had a huge game to propel the Steelers to their second straight win, rushing for 145 yards and a touchdown.

Conner injured his shoulder late in the game. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that Conner’s shoulder is being evaluated and they will provide an update on Tuesday during a press conference.

Rudolph overcame the sluggish start, completing 20 out of 36 passes on the night for 251 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

MUST-WATCH PLAY OF THE NIGHT: 76ers’ Joel Embiid Posterizes Hawks Power Forward John Collins

Philadelphia 76ers’ big man Joel Embiid powered the team to a 105-103 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night, stuffing the stat sheet with 36 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals.

But it was Embiid’s monster dunk over Hawks power forward John Collins in the third quarter that has everyone talking.

JOEL EMBIID WITH THE POSTER 😳 pic.twitter.com/LYrjCg0X0d — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) October 29, 2019

After Embiid made a poster out of Collins, he was called for a technical for doing a shimmy.

Embiid did a little bit of everything on Monday, including dishing out an insane assist behind his back (that you can see below) and hitting two clutch free throws with 5.3 seconds remaining to clinch the game for the Sixers.

Philadelphia improved to 3-0 and is the lone remaining unbeaten team in the Eastern Conference.

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD ON TUESDAY

Astros in 6? Or will we see a Game 7? #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/q42t2wKVUf — MLB (@MLB) October 29, 2019

WORLD SERIES Game 6: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros

The Astros will look to win their second World Series title in the last three seasons tonight in front of their home fans. The Nationals need to win to force a decisive Game 7, which would be held on Wednesday.

WHEN: Tonight, 8:07 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

SERIES: Astros lead 3-2

