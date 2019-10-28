Fantasy Football Week 9 RB Rankings: Kenyan Drake Trade Fallout

Getty Kenyan Drake, now of the Arizona Cardinals

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 9 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week’s column centers in on the fallout from the Kenyan Drake trade. With Arizona Cardinals running backs David Johnson and Chase Edmonds both dealing with injuries, Drake could see automatic fantasy start-ability in his first game with his new team. Plus, his jump to the desert leaves a big hole left behind in Miami’s backfield. One that will likely be picked up by a player who’s been extremely impressive in recent weeks.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Running Back Outlook Week 9

With both David Johnson (RB14) and Chase Edmonds (RB35) hobbled by injury, the Arizona Cardinals decided to toss a late-round draft pick to the Miami Dolphins for the rights to acquire the services of Kenyan Drake (RB28). While Arizona is on a short-week in Week 9 due to a Thursday night game, the Cards may have no choice but to feature their new running back with the plethora of injuries in the backfield.

If you’ve been a Drake fantasy owner in the past you know how frustrating it’s been to watch an ultra-talented player continuously be under-utilized. Thankfully, Drake should be used more properly, while also seeing more usage in Kliff Kingsbury’s offense. Unfortunately, he’s matched with a horrendous matchup this week vs. the all-worldly San Francisco 49ers defense. However, he still offers RB3/flex starting potential with Edmonds likely out, and Johnson’s playing status up in the air. The ‘9ers did allow Christian McCaffrey to rack up 25+ fantasy points last week. Not saying Drake is CMC by any measure, however, he does offer a similar skill-set.

While Drake’s arrow is currently pointing upwards as he preps for his first contest as part of a new team, his former running-mate in Miami may be the biggest winner of all of in the Drake trade. Mark Walton (RB23) has seized the RB1 duties for the ‘Phins over the previous two-plus weeks. With Drake out of the lineup Walton will likely see even more of an uptick in usage. The New York Jets allow the seventh-most fantasy points to running backs this season and have allowed an average of 20.93 points to starting running backs over the previous three weeks.

Week 9 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back

  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
# Running Backs TEAM Opp.

1

 Dalvin Cook MIN

@ KC

2

 Ezekiel Elliott DAL

@ NYG

3

 Christian McCaffrey CAR

vs. TEN

4

 Saquon Barkley NYG

vs. DAL

5

 Leonard Fournette JAC

vs. HOU

6

 Josh Jacobs OAK

vs. DET

7

 Le’Veon Bell NYJ

@ MIA

8

 Nick Chubb CLE

@ DEN

9

 Aaron Jones GB

@ LAC

10

 James Conner PIT

vs. IND

11

 Chris Carson SEA

vs. TB

12

 Marlon Mack IND

@ PIT

13

 Mark Ingram BAL

vs. NE

14

 David Johnson ARI INJ

vs. SF

15

 Derrick Henry TEN

@ CAR

16

 Tevin Coleman SF

@ ARI

17

 Austin Ekeler LAC

vs. GB

18

 James White NE

@ BAL

19

 Melvin Gordon LAC

vs. GB

20

 Jamaal Williams GB

@ LAC

21

 LeSean McCoy KC

vs. MIN

22

 Sony Michel NE

@ BAL

23

 Mark Walton MIA

vs. NYJ

24

 Adrian Peterson WAS

@ BUF

25

 Royce Freeman DEN

vs. CLE

26

 Jordan Howard PHI

vs. CHI

27

 Phillip Lindsay DEN

vs. CLE

28

 Kenyan Drake ARI

vs. SF

29

 David Montgomery CHI

@ PHI

30

 Carlos Hyde HOU

@ JAC

31

 Miles Sanders PHI INJ

vs. CHI

32

 Frank Gore BUF

vs. WAS

33

 Tarik Cohen CHI

@ PHI

34

 Devin Singletary BUF

vs. WAS

35

 Chase Edmonds ARI INJ

vs. SF

36

 Ronald Jones TB

@ SEA

37

 Tra Carson DET

@ OAK

38

 Peyton Barber TB

@ SEA

39

 Damien Williams KC

vs. MIN

40

 Duke Johnson HOU

@ JAC

41

 Rex Burkhead NE

@ BAL

42

 Nyheim Hines IND

@ PIT

43

 Ty Johnson DET

@ OAK

44

 Matt Breida SF

@ ARI

45

 Chris Thompson WAS INJ

@ BUF

46

 JD Mckissic DET

@ OAK

47

 Wendell Smallwood WAS

@ BUF

48

 Dion Lewis TEN

@ CAR

49

 Raheem Mostert SF

@ ARI

50

 Justice Hill BAL

vs. NE

51

 Tony Pollard DAL

@ NYG

52

 Brandon Bolden NE

@ BAL

53

 Kallen Ballage MIA

vs. NYJ

54

 Rashaad Penny SEA

vs. TB

55

 Darrell Williams KC

vs. MIN

56

 Wayne Gallman NYG

vs. DAL

57

 Darren Sproles PHI INJ

vs. CHI

58

 CJ Prosise SEA

vs. TB

59

 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF

@ ARI
