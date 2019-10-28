Fantasy Football Week 9 RB Rankings: Kenyan Drake Trade Fallout

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 9 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week’s column centers in on the fallout from the Kenyan Drake trade. With Arizona Cardinals running backs David Johnson and Chase Edmonds both dealing with injuries, Drake could see automatic fantasy start-ability in his first game with his new team. Plus, his jump to the desert leaves a big hole left behind in Miami’s backfield. One that will likely be picked up by a player who’s been extremely impressive in recent weeks.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 9 RB Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em – COMING SOON

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

Running Back Outlook Week 9

With both David Johnson (RB14) and Chase Edmonds (RB35) hobbled by injury, the Arizona Cardinals decided to toss a late-round draft pick to the Miami Dolphins for the rights to acquire the services of Kenyan Drake (RB28). While Arizona is on a short-week in Week 9 due to a Thursday night game, the Cards may have no choice but to feature their new running back with the plethora of injuries in the backfield.

If you’ve been a Drake fantasy owner in the past you know how frustrating it’s been to watch an ultra-talented player continuously be under-utilized. Thankfully, Drake should be used more properly, while also seeing more usage in Kliff Kingsbury’s offense. Unfortunately, he’s matched with a horrendous matchup this week vs. the all-worldly San Francisco 49ers defense. However, he still offers RB3/flex starting potential with Edmonds likely out, and Johnson’s playing status up in the air. The ‘9ers did allow Christian McCaffrey to rack up 25+ fantasy points last week. Not saying Drake is CMC by any measure, however, he does offer a similar skill-set.

While Drake’s arrow is currently pointing upwards as he preps for his first contest as part of a new team, his former running-mate in Miami may be the biggest winner of all of in the Drake trade. Mark Walton (RB23) has seized the RB1 duties for the ‘Phins over the previous two-plus weeks. With Drake out of the lineup Walton will likely see even more of an uptick in usage. The New York Jets allow the seventh-most fantasy points to running backs this season and have allowed an average of 20.93 points to starting running backs over the previous three weeks.

Week 9 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back

[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | Flex | DEF | Ks] *ALL POS. RANKINGS ARE IN THE PROCESS OF CREATION

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Running Backs TEAM Opp. 1 Dalvin Cook MIN @ KC 2 Ezekiel Elliott DAL @ NYG 3 Christian McCaffrey CAR vs. TEN 4 Saquon Barkley NYG vs. DAL 5 Leonard Fournette JAC vs. HOU 6 Josh Jacobs OAK vs. DET 7 Le’Veon Bell NYJ @ MIA 8 Nick Chubb CLE @ DEN 9 Aaron Jones GB @ LAC 10 James Conner PIT vs. IND 11 Chris Carson SEA vs. TB 12 Marlon Mack IND @ PIT 13 Mark Ingram BAL vs. NE 14 David Johnson ARI INJ vs. SF 15 Derrick Henry TEN @ CAR 16 Tevin Coleman SF @ ARI 17 Austin Ekeler LAC vs. GB 18 James White NE @ BAL 19 Melvin Gordon LAC vs. GB 20 Jamaal Williams GB @ LAC 21 LeSean McCoy KC vs. MIN 22 Sony Michel NE @ BAL 23 Mark Walton MIA vs. NYJ 24 Adrian Peterson WAS @ BUF 25 Royce Freeman DEN vs. CLE 26 Jordan Howard PHI vs. CHI 27 Phillip Lindsay DEN vs. CLE 28 Kenyan Drake ARI vs. SF 29 David Montgomery CHI @ PHI 30 Carlos Hyde HOU @ JAC 31 Miles Sanders PHI INJ vs. CHI 32 Frank Gore BUF vs. WAS 33 Tarik Cohen CHI @ PHI 34 Devin Singletary BUF vs. WAS 35 Chase Edmonds ARI INJ vs. SF 36 Ronald Jones TB @ SEA 37 Tra Carson DET @ OAK 38 Peyton Barber TB @ SEA 39 Damien Williams KC vs. MIN 40 Duke Johnson HOU @ JAC 41 Rex Burkhead NE @ BAL 42 Nyheim Hines IND @ PIT 43 Ty Johnson DET @ OAK 44 Matt Breida SF @ ARI 45 Chris Thompson WAS INJ @ BUF 46 JD Mckissic DET @ OAK 47 Wendell Smallwood WAS @ BUF 48 Dion Lewis TEN @ CAR 49 Raheem Mostert SF @ ARI 50 Justice Hill BAL vs. NE 51 Tony Pollard DAL @ NYG 52 Brandon Bolden NE @ BAL 53 Kallen Ballage MIA vs. NYJ 54 Rashaad Penny SEA vs. TB 55 Darrell Williams KC vs. MIN 56 Wayne Gallman NYG vs. DAL 57 Darren Sproles PHI INJ vs. CHI 58 CJ Prosise SEA vs. TB 59 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF @ ARI