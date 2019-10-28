Fantasy Football Week 9 RB Rankings: Kenyan Drake Trade Fallout

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 9 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week’s column centers in on the fallout from the Kenyan Drake trade. With Arizona Cardinals running backs David Johnson and Chase Edmonds both dealing with injuries, Drake could see automatic fantasy start-ability in his first game with his new team. Plus, his jump to the desert leaves a big hole left behind in Miami’s backfield. One that will likely be picked up by a player who’s been extremely impressive in recent weeks.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 9 RB Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em – COMING SOON
Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks
Running Back Outlook Week 9
With both David Johnson (RB14) and Chase Edmonds (RB35) hobbled by injury, the Arizona Cardinals decided to toss a late-round draft pick to the Miami Dolphins for the rights to acquire the services of Kenyan Drake (RB28). While Arizona is on a short-week in Week 9 due to a Thursday night game, the Cards may have no choice but to feature their new running back with the plethora of injuries in the backfield.
If you’ve been a Drake fantasy owner in the past you know how frustrating it’s been to watch an ultra-talented player continuously be under-utilized. Thankfully, Drake should be used more properly, while also seeing more usage in Kliff Kingsbury’s offense. Unfortunately, he’s matched with a horrendous matchup this week vs. the all-worldly San Francisco 49ers defense. However, he still offers RB3/flex starting potential with Edmonds likely out, and Johnson’s playing status up in the air. The ‘9ers did allow Christian McCaffrey to rack up 25+ fantasy points last week. Not saying Drake is CMC by any measure, however, he does offer a similar skill-set.
While Drake’s arrow is currently pointing upwards as he preps for his first contest as part of a new team, his former running-mate in Miami may be the biggest winner of all of in the Drake trade. Mark Walton (RB23) has seized the RB1 duties for the ‘Phins over the previous two-plus weeks. With Drake out of the lineup Walton will likely see even more of an uptick in usage. The New York Jets allow the seventh-most fantasy points to running backs this season and have allowed an average of 20.93 points to starting running backs over the previous three weeks.
Week 9 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|#
|Running Backs TEAM
|Opp.
|
1
|Dalvin Cook MIN
|
@ KC
|
2
|Ezekiel Elliott DAL
|
@ NYG
|
3
|Christian McCaffrey CAR
|
vs. TEN
|
4
|Saquon Barkley NYG
|
vs. DAL
|
5
|Leonard Fournette JAC
|
vs. HOU
|
6
|Josh Jacobs OAK
|
vs. DET
|
7
|Le’Veon Bell NYJ
|
@ MIA
|
8
|Nick Chubb CLE
|
@ DEN
|
9
|Aaron Jones GB
|
@ LAC
|
10
|James Conner PIT
|
vs. IND
|
11
|Chris Carson SEA
|
vs. TB
|
12
|Marlon Mack IND
|
@ PIT
|
13
|Mark Ingram BAL
|
vs. NE
|
14
|David Johnson ARI INJ
|
vs. SF
|
15
|Derrick Henry TEN
|
@ CAR
|
16
|Tevin Coleman SF
|
@ ARI
|
17
|Austin Ekeler LAC
|
vs. GB
|
18
|James White NE
|
@ BAL
|
19
|Melvin Gordon LAC
|
vs. GB
|
20
|Jamaal Williams GB
|
@ LAC
|
21
|LeSean McCoy KC
|
vs. MIN
|
22
|Sony Michel NE
|
@ BAL
|
23
|Mark Walton MIA
|
vs. NYJ
|
24
|Adrian Peterson WAS
|
@ BUF
|
25
|Royce Freeman DEN
|
vs. CLE
|
26
|Jordan Howard PHI
|
vs. CHI
|
27
|Phillip Lindsay DEN
|
vs. CLE
|
28
|Kenyan Drake ARI
|
vs. SF
|
29
|David Montgomery CHI
|
@ PHI
|
30
|Carlos Hyde HOU
|
@ JAC
|
31
|Miles Sanders PHI INJ
|
vs. CHI
|
32
|Frank Gore BUF
|
vs. WAS
|
33
|Tarik Cohen CHI
|
@ PHI
|
34
|Devin Singletary BUF
|
vs. WAS
|
35
|Chase Edmonds ARI INJ
|
vs. SF
|
36
|Ronald Jones TB
|
@ SEA
|
37
|Tra Carson DET
|
@ OAK
|
38
|Peyton Barber TB
|
@ SEA
|
39
|Damien Williams KC
|
vs. MIN
|
40
|Duke Johnson HOU
|
@ JAC
|
41
|Rex Burkhead NE
|
@ BAL
|
42
|Nyheim Hines IND
|
@ PIT
|
43
|Ty Johnson DET
|
@ OAK
|
44
|Matt Breida SF
|
@ ARI
|
45
|Chris Thompson WAS INJ
|
@ BUF
|
46
|JD Mckissic DET
|
@ OAK
|
47
|Wendell Smallwood WAS
|
@ BUF
|
48
|Dion Lewis TEN
|
@ CAR
|
49
|Raheem Mostert SF
|
@ ARI
|
50
|Justice Hill BAL
|
vs. NE
|
51
|Tony Pollard DAL
|
@ NYG
|
52
|Brandon Bolden NE
|
@ BAL
|
53
|Kallen Ballage MIA
|
vs. NYJ
|
54
|Rashaad Penny SEA
|
vs. TB
|
55
|Darrell Williams KC
|
vs. MIN
|
56
|Wayne Gallman NYG
|
vs. DAL
|
57
|Darren Sproles PHI INJ
|
vs. CHI
|
58
|CJ Prosise SEA
|
vs. TB
|
59
|Jeff Wilson Jr. SF
|
@ ARI
-
- READ NEXT: Fantasy: QB Rankings Week 9