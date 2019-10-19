Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, October 19

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Friday, featuring the New York Yankees staving off elimination by beating the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the ALCS and Patrick Mahomes receiving good news from an MRI on his injured right knee.

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Saturday!

Yankees Live to See Another Day, Beat Astros in Game 5 to Send Series Back to Houston

With their backs to the wall facing elimination, the New York Yankees responded against Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros, winning Game 5 of the ALCS 4-1 on Friday night.

The biggest moment of the game came in the bottom of the first inning when Aaron Hicks blasted a three-run home run off the foul pole in right that sent the sellout crowd of 48,483 into an absolute frenzy.

The Astros had initially quieted the full house at Yankee Stadium when they scored a run in the top half of the first, but it didn’t take long for the Yankees to reply, as DJ LeMahieu slugged a leadoff homer in the bottom frame to draw even.

James Paxton, an offseason acquisition for the Yankees, came up with his biggest performance of the season, throwing 6 innings while only allowing one run on four hits with nine strikeouts.

The ALCS returns to Houston tonight for Game 6 with the Astros leading the best-of-seven series three games to two. Houston will be trying to clinch their second AL pennant in the last three seasons, while New York looks to push the series to a decisive Game 7 on Sunday.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Receives Good News, MRI Shows No Damage Other Than Dislocated Kneecap

Patrick Mahomes suffered dislocated kneecap but no significant additional damage, expected to return this season. (via @RapSheet + @JamesPalmerTV) #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/bI2hmOCRA0 — NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2019

Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes went in for an MRI on Friday that would decide the fate of the rest of his season and came out of it hopeful he’ll be able to return in the near future.

Mahomes’ MRI confirmed that he did dislocate his kneecap during Thursday night’s game against the Denver Broncos, but according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the results of the test turned out to be a “best-case scenario.”

The reigning NFL MVP reportedly did not suffer “significant additional damage” and is expected to return this season “after a brief absence,” according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

From NFL Now: The #Chiefs received some excellent news following QB Patrick Mahomes' MRI, as he'll return this season after a short time on the sidelines. pic.twitter.com/W2f6Lk4xHU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 18, 2019

Mahomes, who suffered the right patella dislocation on a quarterback sneak on a 4th and 1 during the second quarter Thursday night, will reportedly seek additional opinions on the injury.

Patrick Mahomes has been an absolute star since becoming the starter for the Chiefs. pic.twitter.com/OW5NVjnbYH — ESPN (@espn) October 18, 2019

Matt Moore, who has 30 career regular-season starts in the NFL, will man the ship while Mahomes is out. The 13-year veteran came in under center after Mahomes went down on Thursday and completed 10-of-19 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs’ 30-6 win.

Kansas City, who is 5-2 and currently atop the AFC West, faces a tough test in their next two games as they will host the 5-1 Green Bay Packers and 4-2 Minnesota Vikings, before going on the road to take on the 2-4 Tennessee Titans.

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD ON SATURDAY

ALCS GAME 6: New York Yankees at Houston Astros

The Astros return home to Houston tonight for Game 6 and will have another shot to win the AL pennant after losing Friday’s Game 5 in the Bronx. The Yankees will be looking to force a decisive Game 7 on Sunday.

WHEN: Tonight, 8:08 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

SERIES: Astros lead 3-2



COLLEGE FOOTBALL: No. 16 Michigan (5-1) at No. 7 Penn State (6-0)

Penn State’s Beaver Stadium will be rocking tonight with a ‘White Out,’ as the undefeated Nittany Lions take on Big Ten rival Michigan under the lights in Happy Valley.

WHEN: Tonight, 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

