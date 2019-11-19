Browns Place Starting Defender on Injured Reserve

The Cleveland Browns knew the move was coming, but made it official on Tuesday, sending veteran safety Morgan Burnett to injured reserve.

Burnett was injured in the Browns 21-7 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday. He was diagnosed with a torn Achilles. Burnett, a 10-year pro, started all eight of the games he appeared in for the Browns this season, racking up 41 tackles, two sacks, two pass breakups and an interception.

His interception came against the Steelers and helped put a stamp on a strong defensive first half.

“Morgan is kind of a leader over there in there in the secondary, and he will be missed,” Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens told reporters Monday. “We have some other guys back there that have played some snaps, and we feel total confidence in them. Morgan was a good football player for us.”

Browns Searching to Fill the Holes on Defense

Damarious Randall, Juston Burris and rookie Sheldrick Redwine are the only other healthy players listed on the Browns depth chart at safety. Eric Murray, Burnett’s primary backup, is just a few weeks removed from having knee surgery.

Redwine and Burris were forced into major action after Randall was ejected for a helmet-to-helmet hit in the second half. The team avoided being in more trouble with Randall avoiding a suspension.

There’s a chance the team could look at moving linebacker Tae Davis to safety in a tight spot. Davis played safety for his first three season University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

The Browns will also have to fill a big hole with star defensive end Myles Garrett out for the year due to a suspension stemming from his helmet-swinging attack on Mason Rudolph. There’s also a chance that Olivier Vernon could miss the game as well with an injury and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi is also suspended.

“We have 11 guys out there for a reason,” Kitchens said. “Everybody has to do just a little bit more. Everybody has to do their job just a little bit more often. You can’t rely on the fact that so many things can get covered up because you have an elite pass rusher there. We have some other guys that can get after the quarterback, but his production will be missed so we need some guys that step up in his production area. Also, we have to rely on our corners a little more. We have to rely on our linebackers a little more. We have 11 guys that can take up that slack a little bit.”

Browns Work Out Former Second-Round Pick Tank Carradine

Looking to add some depth after the string of injuries and suspensions, the Browns worked out 10 players on Monday, according to Zak Jackson of The Athletic.

Among the group was Ohio-native Tank Carradine, a former second-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers in 2013.

The defensive end appeared in one game this season before being let go by the Miami Dolphins. He had three tackles. Carradine has started eight games in his career, but has never truly lived up to his draft position.

