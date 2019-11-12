Colin Kaepernick Has Interest From NFL Teams & Will Host Workout

Colin Kaepernick continues to eye an NFL return and will host a workout in Atlanta on Saturday, November 16 that will be open to any interested franchises. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that “several clubs” have expressed interest in Kaepernick and inquired about his “football readiness.”

“Several clubs inquired as to Kaepernick’s football readiness and both him and his reps have frequently expressed his desire for him to return to the league. The NFL has arranged this opportunity for him to work out, and for all clubs to have the opportunity to evaluate him,” Rapoport tweeted.

It is unknown what teams are interested in potentially signing Kaepernick and who will be in attendance in Atlanta. ESPN’s Adam Schefter detailed Kaepernick’s upcoming workout in front of NFL teams.

“NFL clubs were informed today that a private workout will be held for Colin Kaepernick on Saturday in Atlanta. Session will include on-field work and an interview. All clubs are invited to attend, and video of both the workout and interview will be made available to clubs,” Schefter tweeted.

Kaepernick Wants to Return to the NFL

This is not the first time we have heard that Kaepernick is interested in continuing his football career. During the season, Kaepernick has been posting workout videos emphasizing that he is ready to return to the field. Schefter noted that the NFL is providing him a chance to showcase his skills and see if there is a team interested in signing him to a contract.

“The NFL arranged this workout opportunity for Colin Kaepernick, and teams will have the opportunity to evaluate his readiness and level of interest in resuming his NFL career. His agents have said he wants to return to the NFL, and the league hopes this provides that chance,” Schefter explained on Twitter.

Kaepernick Has Not Played in the NFL Since 2016

It remains to be seen whether an NFL team is interested enough in Kaepernick to sign him. There have been a wave of quarterback injuries throughout the NFL this season, so there could be an opportunity for Kaepernick if he proves to be in football shape during the workout. ESPN detailed the NFL’s memo about the league’s decision to host the workout.

“Earlier this year, we discussed some possible steps with his representatives and they recently emphasized his level of preparation and that he is ready to work out for clubs and be interviewed by them. We have therefore arranged this opportunity for him to work out, and for all clubs to have the opportunity to evaluate his current readiness and level of interest in resuming his NFL career.”

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported that NFL teams will be provided with a video of the workout as well.

“NFL sent a notice to all clubs today notifying them of a workout for Colin Kaepernick in Atlanta on Saturday open to all teams. Video of the workout and interview with the QB will be provided to teams as well. NFL teams have been inquiring about his status,” La Canfora tweeted.

The Steelers, Broncos, Lions and Panthers are among the teams that have had significant injuries to their starting quarterbacks. The Bengals and Titans have benched their starters and are two additional teams that could be in the market for a quarterback.