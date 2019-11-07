Troubling Update Emerges on Cowboys WR Amari Cooper’s Knee Injury

Amari Cooper’s status for Week 10 is now in doubt.

The Dallas Cowboys‘ star wide receiver underwent a “precautionary” MRI on Wednesday and did not practice Thursday, the team announced, as he battles a left knee injury suffered in Monday’s win over the Giants.

A limited practice participant Wednesday, Cooper is visiting with a doctor to further diagnose his malady, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Cooper briefly exited the Giants contest in the first half and was inspected on the sideline by the training staff, leading some to believe he’d be ruled out. He wasn’t, and the Pro Bowl pass-catcher went on to lead Dallas in receiving. Crisis averted — or so it was thought.

Speaking after the game, Cooper revealed that he initially hurt his knee in last week’s practice and Monday’s incident was a reaggravation. He eventually returned to action, due in part, Cooper quipped, to the #BlackCat that stole the show at MetLife Stadium.

“Left knee issue for Cowboys WR Amari Cooper tonight was an aggravation of injury he suffered in Thursday’s practice, he said. Locked up on him,” the Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken tweeted Monday night. “Didn’t finish practice that day. Black cat running onto field helped him work through issue, Cooper said. Good luck.”

He finished with four receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown — a 45-yard catch-and-run in which he dusted New York’s secondary, effectively cementing victory. Cooper, who’s battled heel, ankle and quad injuries this season, paces the 5-3 Cowboys with 42 grabs for 701 yards and six TDs through eight games.

Cooper Initially Positive on Injury

You wouldn’t have known the Pro Bowl pass-catcher was hurting after the 37-18 win at MetLife Stadium. He told reporters the knee “wasn’t anything that was that bad” — an eight in terms of how it felt.

“I feel like I can get to a 10 [before the next game],” he said, per Gehlken.



There’s still hope that Cooper will suit up for Dallas’ upcoming tilt, a Sunday Night Football showdown with the Minnesota Vikings. He would need to get in a limited session Friday, however, to bolster his chances.

If Amari Can’t Go …

It would be a big blow to Dallas’ air attack, facing the NFL’s eighth-best pass defense, which also ranks fourth in points allowed (17.6), seventh in total yards (320.9) and eighth against the run (225.1).

Assuming Cooper is inactive or hobbled, the Cowboys would likely lean on Ezekiel Elliott to control the clock in a potential defensive struggle. Michael Gallup vaults to WR1 territory in this scenario, while Randall Cobb and Tavon Austin see more snaps.

For depth purposes, the club could dress Devin Smith — who started the season strong before devolving into a healthy scratch — and perhaps utilize deep reserves Cedrick Wilson and Ventell Bryant.

