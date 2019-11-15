Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Makes Stunning Announcement on Colin Kaepernick

The Dallas Cowboys were planning to take an up-close and personal look at ballyhooed quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Until they weren’t.

In an eleventh-hour change of heart, instantly voiding previous reports and citing his current horses, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones revealed Friday that the team will not attend Kaepernick’s league-wide workout scheduled for Saturday in Atlanta.

“We’re not gonna have anybody there,” Jones announced on 105.3 The Fan. “We’ll look at the tape if we need any information there. We really like our quarterbacks.”

ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported via sources Tuesday evening that Dallas would have “at least one” representative on hand as Kaepernick is put through his own Scouting Combine with throwing sessions and interviews.

But, at most, it was merely going to be due diligence on Jones’ behalf. His organization, as he alludes, already boasts a franchise signal-caller who’s entering his prime and doing so without a contract beyond this year. The Cowboys are set for as long as Dak Prescott remains healthy.

Behind Prescott on the depth chart, all by his lonesome, is 2017 undrafted free agent Cooper Rush, who held off Mike White this preseason for the backup job. The Cowboys do not currently have a passer on the practice squad, though Kaepernick isn’t eligible to sign there, anyway.

Considering Jones’ staunch view regarding the National Anthem, and despite his recent acquisition of Kaepernick supporter Michael Bennett, it would have been a stunner if the Cowboys helped end what many perceive is league collusion to blackball Kaepernick, who hasn’t played a down of professional football since 2016.

Cowboys Star Gets Into Exchange With Reporter Over Kaep

Whether he comes to Dallas (spoiler alert: he won’t) is immaterial, because Kaepernick has the support of those within the locker room, which was abuzz Wednesday with the news of the former 49ers quarterback’s tryout.

So much so that Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith turned the tables on WFAA anchor Jonah Javad, who asked Smith if he believes Kaepernick belongs in the pros despite the league’s thinly-veiled attempt to exclude ex-dual-threat star.

#Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith on Colin Kaepernick workout this Saturday:@thejaylonsmith: "Kaep is the man. Much respect… I'm a believer." Me: "Do you think he should've been in the #NFL the last 3 years?" Smith: "I don't know. Do you?" Me: "Yeah." Smith: "Ditto."@Kaepernick7 — Jonah Javad (@JonahJavad) November 13, 2019

The feeling to some who inhabit The Star is an appreciation for Kaepernick receiving his long-awaited audition blended with confidence the now-32-year-old could re-enter the sport.

“I think it’s dope. I hope he gets his chance, his opportunity to show what he’s got… I was in college watching him play like, ‘This dude’s amazing.’ Hopefully, he’s still got it,” said Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones, per Javad.

