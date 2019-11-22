Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Touts Dak Prescott as NFL MVP Candidate

Jerry Jones is calling it like it is despite it likely costing him money.

“It” would be his Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Dak Prescott, who leads the league in passing yards amid a career year — his fourth professional season. “It” is also Prescott’s candidacy for NFL Most Valuable Player, of which he’s now considered among the favorites.

“We are rewarded he is having the type of year he has had,” Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “He has risen to the occasion. For a lot of reasons it is good for him to have the year he is having.”

Prescott set a franchise record in Dallas’ Week 11 win over the Detroit Lions by eclipsing 3,000 passing yards through the club’s first 10 regular-season games, the only Cowboys player to reach that number in that brief of time, per NFL Research.

What’s more, according to NFL Research, Prescott’s 1,098 passing yards since Week 9 against the Giants are the most ever by a Cowboy over a three-game span.

Over his last two games, a loss to Minnesota and victory against Detroit, Prescott has compiled 841 passing yards, the most in consecutive contests in Cowboys quarterbacking history, ESPN’s Ed Werder noted.

Prescott joined legendary QB Joe Montana as the only signal-callers in league history to register four games with at least 375 passing yards and two-plus scores in a single season.

He’s on pace to finish with 5,154 passing yards, shattering his 2018 highwater mark of 3,885 yards. Dak would become just the eighth QB in NFL history to eclipse 5,000 yards in a single season.

It’s safe to assume that Prescott is creeping toward his desired $40 million annual price tag, which Jones has been reluctant to meet. And he continued peddling apprehension, claiming the absence of Prescott’s bandied-about contract extension stems from the allocation of cap space needed to pay other players, including wide receiver Amari Cooper and cornerback Byron Jones, both of whom are ticketed for free agency in 2020.

If life imitates art, and Dak indeed becomes MVPrescott, however, Jones will have no choice but to surrender the check that his mouth helped write — a check that his two-time Pro Bowl signal-caller no doubt earned, too.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Prescott Speaks Ahead of Week 12 Matchup

He’s the last person to gift an opponent bulletin-board material, but Dak genuinely seems fired up over his impending road tilt with the 9-1 New England Patriots, an opportunity for Dallas to stake its claim as legitimate playoff contenders.

“I’m locked in. I’m confident. I’ve said that,” Prescott said Thursday, per The Athletic. “Confident in these guys around me, confident in the plays that are being called. It’s a collective reason and effort of where I am.”

Yes, it’s an unenviable foe, the Patriots and their top-ranked defense in points allowed, total yards and passing. Yes, New England is 6.5-point favorites, Vegas not giving the visitors much of a chance. Here’s the distinction: it’s not Dak Prescott, hopeful superstar, vs. Tom Brady, the greatest of all-time.

“People say the GOAT. He’s the GOAT. He is. I don’t think it’s comparable, the things he’s done,” Prescott said, per The Athletic. “But for me, it’s about going in and focusing on my gameplan … I’m not worried about me vs. him type of deal. It’s me vs. this defense, him vs. our defense.”

‘Idiot’ Analyst Issues Public Apology to Prescott [WATCH]

Last month, former Eagles linebacker-turned-NFL analyst Emmanuel Acho tweaked Prescott by comparing him to a Toyota 4 Runner. Say this for Acho: He’s owning up to his mistake.

In a Thursday segment on ESPN, he issued a public and resounding apology to Prescott, the league’s leading passer and a frontrunner to win Most Valuable Player. Acho — a self-confessed “idiot” for doubting Dak — made clear that he’s seen the light.

“I have to admit, I’m an idiot,” he said, before explaining why via game film. “Dak Prescott is both a Toyota 4 Runner and an exotic car, and I’m going to show you why. I was watching the Cowboys versus the Lions, and I was like, ‘Dak’s on pace to break a Cowboys record, but he’s lucky.’ Then I kicked back and watched the Vikings game. Randall Cobb, he’s throwing his hands up, saying he’s wide open. But Dak, off his back foot, had already seen it and he’s throwing it just as a hand is in the air. Here’s the best part about it all: The DB is in great coverage, but he puts the ball perfectly, like a long hand-off right into the receiver’s arms.

Here’s what I have to say: Dak, I apologize, and I’m never saying a bad word about you again.” You can view Acho’s apology for yourself in the video embedded below.

READ NEXT: Cowboys WR Amari Cooper Perfectly Shoots Down Question on Tom Brady

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL