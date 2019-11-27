David Montgomery Fantasy: Start or Sit Bears RB on Thanksgiving Day?

Very few players have been more of a disappointment from a fantasy perspective this season than Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery.

The rookie out of Iowa State was essentially handed the Bears starting running back gig out of camp this season, despite playing just a single down of football in the NFL. Since taking the reins in the Chicago backfield, Montgomery’s play has left much to be desired for both the Bears and Montgomery’s fantasy football owners.

With his struggles becoming more and more evident as the weeks go on, plus fellow Bears running back Tarik Cohen beginning to carve out a larger role within the offense, has Montgomery’s time as a viable starting option already passed? Let’s discuss.

David Montgomery ‘s Fantasy Outlook vs. Detroit Lions

If you’ve had a chance to tune in to a Chicago Bears game or two this season, you’ve likely witnessed what many Bears fans have become accustomed to this season, David Montgomery running into brick walls on a regular basis.

The rookie has averaged a meager 3.3 yards per carry this season, in fact, he’s averaged 3.5 yards per carry or less in all but two games this year. To make matters worse, the running back seems to be trending down over recent weeks.

Over Montgomery’s past two games, he’s combined for an alarming average of just 1.95 ypc. Likely not surprising, over that span, Tarik Cohen, Montgomery’s “backup” has enjoyed two of his three best fantasy performances of the season. Cohen’s influx in production has plenty to do with the fact that the team has simply chosen to feature the diminutive-sized running back more frequently in their offense. Cohen’s Week 11 and Week 12 snap counts were the most he’s played since opening night of the 2019 season.

However, Montgomery owners shouldn’t be too worried about Cohen’s uptick in usage, as Cohen has mostly functioned solely as a pseudo-receiver in the Bears lackluster passing offense. Montgomery, on the other hand, still has majority ownership of the team’s running duties, carrying the ball 111 times more than Cohen this season and 26 more times than him over the last three games.

If there was any week for Montgomery to reward fantasy owners for their continued faith in the rookie runner, despite weeks on end of diminutive return, it would be this week vs. the league’s fourth-worst ranked defense, the Detroit Lions.

Only the Kansas City Chiefs have allowed more fantasy points to opposing running backs this season than the Lions have. Prior to Detroit’s matchup with the Redskins and their crapshoot of a backfield, the team had allowed nine rushing touchdowns to the position over their last nine games.

Should You Start or Sit David Montgomery in Week 13?

While the matchup is mouth-watering, it’ll be hard to trust David Montgomery in what is either the start of your team’s playoff or a possible play-in game to make the playoffs.

With that said, Montgomery continues to be far and above any other running back on Chicago in terms of rushing attempts, and for that purpose, he falls into the RB3 range for Thursday. There’s a great chance Montgomery hits pay dirt for the first time since Week 9 on Thanksgiving day vs. the Lions.

Tarik Cohen also offers tremendous upside in PPR scoring formats, as Detroit has allowed a staggering six receiving touchdowns to running backs since returning from their Week 6 bye.

