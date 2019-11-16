Deebo Samuel Fantasy: Start or Sit 49ers WR in Week 11?

San Francisco 49ers rookie wide receiver Deebo Samuel seemingly announced his arrival to the NFL last Monday night with his first-ever career 100-yard receiving performance.

With the ‘9ers top two options in the passing game potentially inactive for their Week 11 divisional bout with the Arizona Cardinals, Samuel presents intriguing upside. However, will a struggling Jimmy Garoppolo and limited consistency by the wideout doom his fantasy football output? Let’s discuss.

Deebo Samuel’s Fantasy Outlook vs. Arizona Cardinals

Deebo Samuel is arguably the most talented rookie receiver out of the 2019 draft class. With that said, it’s taken him a bit of time to get accustomed to the NFL. Or maybe we should say it’s taken the 49ers a bit of time to feature their explosive playmaker.

Prior to last week’s eight reception, 112-yard showing, Samuel had hauled in more than four receptions and recorded greater than 44 receiving yards each just one time this season. In return, his fantasy production had made him nearly non-rosterable in most leagues, averaging just 5.26 fantasy points in five of his seven games.

While many would point the finger at Samuel, claiming he was underperforming, it’s worth noting that he saw more than five targets just twice ahead of last Monday’s contest. Yet, after George Kittle watched Emmanuel Sanders leave the team’s Week 10 game with an injury from a press box, the ‘9ers had no choice but to lean on their rookie receiver. Samuel responded to the tune of 19.20 fantasy points. He has now averaged 15.83 points in games where he’s seen more than five targets come his way.

With Kittle in line to miss San Francisco’s Week 11 matchup, and Sanders certainly not at 100%, Samuel would seem like a shoo-in fantasy start on the horizon. However, when you take Jimmy G’s recent struggles into consideration, it gives you reason to pause regarding the wideout’s fantasy prospects this week.

Garoppolo has averaged below 200 passing yards in five of his six games since returning from a Week 4 bye. The QB has also averaged less than a touchdown per game in three of his last four games. However, that game we keep removing from his stat line happens to be a game against the team he will face off with again this week. It was also a game where he had the best showing of his 2019 campaign.

Garoppolo threw for 317 yards and four touchdowns in the 49ers Week 9 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Yet, Samuel only accounted for 40 receiving yards that night, and was held out of the endzone. Although, with Samuel potentially serving as the team’s WR1 this week, you would expect those numbers to improve.

The Cards have been one of the league’s worst fantasy defenses against opposing wide receivers this season. The team allows the eighth-most points to the position, along with 25 passing touchdowns, the highest total in football.

Should You Start or Sit Deebo Samuel in Week 11?

While many people are locking in Samuel as a WR2 after one week of promising production, I’m a bit more wary. Samuel averaged a meager 18 receiving yards in his five games prior to Week 10, while his quarterback’s struggles don’t seem to be going away any time soon.

The matchup is certainly welcoming, however, Samuel falls in line as a low-end WR3 to mid-range WR4 for me on Sunday with his up-and-down play matched with Emmanuel Sanders’ proclamation that he plans to suit up vs. the Cardinals.

