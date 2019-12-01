DraftKings Week 13 Sunday Night Football Showdown: Picks & DFS Lineups

DraftKings NFL $888K Sunday Night Football Showdown is open for entry now. The contest features a battle between two of the AFC’s very best, in the New England Patriots and the Houston Texans.

The first place prize winner of the Showdown will receive a generous payout of $200K. Let’s see how to optimize our lineups below.

Rules & Scoring:

Six total players (one captain, five flex players) Captain selection costs 1.5x standard salary Captain scores 1.5x fantasy point values Can choose from any position (QB, RB, WR, TE, K, DST) You can use as many players at the same position as you’d like $50,000 salary cap



Roster Construction

Captain: Julian Edelman $16,200

$16,200 FLEX: Tom Brady $11,200

$11,200 FLEX: Sony Michel $8,000

$8,000 FLEX: Jakobi Meyers $5,400

$5,400 FLEX: Patriots DEF $5,000

$5,000 FLEX: Darren Fells $4,200

Why This Lineup?

Julian Edelman is listed as questionable going into Sunday night, however, the belief is he’ll be good to go come game time. No player in Sunday’s Showdown presents more steady, high-level production matched with a plus-matchup than Edelman. From Week 5 on, only three other WRs have averaged more fantasy points on a per-game basis than Edelman.

Tom Brady‘s been a bit down from a fantasy perspective of late. Yet, a matchup with fantasy’s seventh-worst unit at defending the quarterback position should help get him on the right track. The Texans have allowed an average of 27.3 points to opposing QBs over five of their last seven games.

After a few weeks of New England seemingly shying away from featuring their starting running back, they finally fed Sony Michel again in Week 12. The running back touted the rock 20 times for an average of 4.4 ypc. The Houston Texans have allowed a 100+ yard rusher in each of the last two weeks, while also surrendering four total touchdowns to the position over that same span.

N’Keal Harry got a lot of publicity in fantasy circles a week ago for finding the end zone, albeit on his lone reception of the day. However, it was the “other rookie receiver” Jakobi Meyers who ranked second on the team in targets, receptions, and yards on the day. With Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett still hobbled by injury, Meyers should continue to see a number of looks in the passing game.

You’ve likely noticed the lack of Texans players in our showdown lineup, the primary reasoning behind that is the New England Patriots Defense. Houston’s offense has allowed an average of 9.66 fantasy points to opposing defenses over three of their last five games. New England averages a staggering 18.4 fantasy points per game on the season.

Our first and only Texans player for Sunday night, Mr. Darren Fells. If New England has been susceptible in one area defensively of late, it’s been their ability to contain the tight end position. After not allowing a touchdown to the position for six weeks straight, New England has surrendered three touchdowns to TEs in their last four games. Fells is tied for the league lead at his position with six receiving TDs this season.

Final Thoughts & Obvious Omissions

The most obvious omissions for Sunday night’s lineup are the Texans’ all-world QB-WR duo of Deshaun Watson and Deandre Hopkins. While both are brilliant players, the return on investment due to the matchup along with their hefty price tag makes them a no-go for us vs. the Pats.

Reminder, Sunday night’s game kicks off at 8:20 pm ET. Be sure to set your lineups and good luck!

