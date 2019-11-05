NBA Star Clowns Giants Fans During Cowboys’ Blowout Win [WATCH]

If one person embodied Cowboys Nation, at least on Monday night, it would be J.R. Smith.

The former Cleveland Cavaliers guard and NBA champion recorded himself hysterically celebrating the Cowboys‘ resounding victory over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on football’s biggest weekly stage.

Smith — a New Jersey native who donned a Yankees hat to the game — tormented defeated Giants fans amid Dallas’ 37-18 whooping. For his coup de grace, he busted out a “Let’s go Cowboys!” chant in the visibly empty stands.

Take a look and listen:

JR’s a Cowboys fan and went wild roasting everybody after they beat the Giants 🤣 (via @TheRealJRSmith) pic.twitter.com/UJ1AasLocG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 5, 2019

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Ezekiel Elliott Trolls Giants After ‘Easiest Ever’ Performance

Smith wasn’t the only one to taunt the Giants for suffering another blowout loss at the hands of Big D. Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott ate them, chewed them up, then spit them out. Whole.

Elliott converted 23 carries into 139 rushing yards in Dallas’ steamrolling of Big Blue. It was his third consecutive game crossing the 100-yard threshold, nearly tripling his output (53 yards) from the teams’ season-opening meeting.

The 139 yards are the most Zeke has tallied in a tilt this year. It was, as he intimates, taking a shot directly at Big Blue, extremely light work.

“I mean that was the easiest 140 yards I ever gained,” Elliott said, per ESPN. “I don’t really know if I broke a tackle. I just ran inside the scheme and those guys just mauled them up front. So I mean thanks to them for making it easy on me today. Gotta love the big fellas.”

Elliott has a point; Dallas’ monster offensive line was consistently blowing the Giants’ front seven off the ball, as gaping holes big enough to accommodate a Mack truck formed. The NFL’s highest-paid RB averaged six yards per carry and helped the Cowboys accumulate 429 total yards, including 172 on the ground.

Jerry Jones Cracks Joke About Black Cat in Cowboys’ Win

Sure, Elliott was the engine that made Dallas’ offense go against New York. Sure, quarterback Dak Prescott (three passing touchdowns) and the defense (five sacks, TD) pulled their weight, too.

But, apparently, in the Cowboys’ world, their good luck charm is a black cat. Negative superstitions were put to rest in New Jersey, where one such stray feline sauntered onto the field in the first half of the Week 9 contest.

When the cat made its way across the gridiron, with about five minutes remaining in the second quarter, the Cowboys were losing to the Giants, 9-3, in a particularly worrisome half of football.

Once the cat exited — it eventually jumped into the stands — the Cowboys’ luck took a turn for the better. They went on to outscore New York 34-9 across the final two frames, including a 21-point fourth quarter which cemented a season sweep of their NFC East rival.

After the win, which lifted the Cowboys to 5-3, a playful Jerry Jones jokingly took possession of the team’s new (unofficial) mascot: “There’s the cage over there for my cat. He was so mean, I didn’t even want to look at him,” Jones quipped to reporters, via The Athletic.

READ NEXT: Cowboys WR Michael Gallup Makes Play of Year With Circus-Like TD

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL