Raiders’ Preston Brown Excited to Join Winning Team

It’s been quite a while since a player joined the Oakland Raiders because they wanted to be part of a winning team. Since the 2002 season, Oakland has only had one team finish with a winning record. They currently sit at 6-4 and their young corps make it look like the team is building something special. This should attract some veteran talent who may not have been interested in the Raiders previously.

The newest member of the silver and black, Preston Brown, is coming from a winless Cincinnati Bengals team and is excited about joining a potential playoff contender.

“Oh yeah, it’s a lot better than being 0-10,” said Brown when asked about joining the Raiders while they’re in the playoff hunt. “I’m excited to be out here with these guys and it’s a great culture… so it’s been fun so far.”

Brown was only recently cut by the Bengals just before they played the Raiders. He was a starter there, so it was a surprising move. Brown is a tackling machine and brings a lot of experience to a struggling Raiders linebacker corps.

Will Preston Brown Play vs. Jets?

Last week, the Raiders brought in D.J. Swearinger and Dion Jordan and had them play on short notice. That was mostly out of necessity thanks to injuries to players like Karl Joseph and Arden Key. Oakland’s linebacker situation is the same as it has been for a while, so it remains to be seen if Brown will make his Raiders debut on Sunday. Either way, he’s ready to go.

“Yeah, I think so,” said Brown when asked if he’s ready to play. “But I don’t know exactly how stuff is gonna have to shake out, but I’ll be ready whenever I’m able to play.”

Usually, players get some time to learn their new team before they hit the field, but the Raiders haven’t been super strict about that. Brown was recently starting on a team and has a lot of experience. However, Jon Gruden said after Friday’s practice that he doesn’t expect Brown to play quite yet. He may have to wait a few weeks before the Raiders give him some playing time.

What Does Brown Bring to the Raiders?

Oakland has struggled at linebacker for many years and it hasn’t changed much. Vontaze Burfict was supposed to help fix those problems, but he was suspended for the season. Brown isn’t a pro bowl level player, but he thinks he can help the team.

“Energy,” said Brown when asked what he brings to the team. “Just have fun. I mean, doing my job to the best of my ability whatever it is. Special teams, offense, defense. Whatever I can do to help this team win, I’m going to try to do it.”

It remains to be seen what Brown’s role will be in the defense. He has a very similar skillset to Whitehead, so they could’ve brought him on for a backup role. Regardless, his experience is an asset for the Raiders. If Morrow or Whitehead struggle, the team now has better options in case a substitution becomes necessary.

