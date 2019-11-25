Ravens vs. Rams Prediction: Best Prop Bets for Monday Night Football

The Baltimore Ravens are rolling as they head west for Monday Night Football. The best rushing offense in football heads west for a primetime matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Baltimore is coming off perhaps their best performance of the season, a 41-7 thrashing of the Houston Texans last Sunday. The Ravens enter as a three-point favorite against a Rams squad that is struggling to move the football.

Jared Goff has not lived up to the hype after signing a lucrative contract in the offseason, with just 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions this year. On the other side, Lamar Jackson has put himself in prime position to win the MVP with eye-popping numbers on the ground and through the air. The former Heisman Trophy winner leads the team with 761 yards rushing this season.

A Ravens win would further secure their position atop the AFC North standings as they would remain three games ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers with five games to play. The Rams are relegated to the wild card race with the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks dueling it out for the NFC West title. Entering play on Monday, Los Angeles is 1.5 games back of the Minnesota Vikings for the final playoff spot in the conference.

We break down the matchup and offer our best prop bets for Monday night’s showdown between the Ravens and Rams.

Ravens vs. Rams Game Details

Date: Monday, November 24

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (Los Angeles, California)

TV: ESPN

Spread: Ravens -3

Total: 47.5

*All odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Prop Bets & Predictions

The analytics and line movement in this matchup point to a low scoring affair that favors the home team. Considering how well the Rams defense has stopped the run this season, I would look to find value on betting under for Baltimore’s rushing yards props, which are most likely to be inflated due to their recent success. Mark Ingram‘s rushing yards prop is currently 54.5 on FanDuel. Ingram has exceeded this number just four times out of 10 games this season. Take the under.

PICK: Mark Ingram under 54.5 rushing yards (-112)

The Ravens rushing defense has been stout this season as well which makes Todd Gurley an attractive under bet on Monday night. Gurley has looked sluggish this season and is currently going off at 63.5 rushing yards on FanDuel. Gurley has exceeded this number just three times in 10 games this season. Go under.

PICK: Todd Gurley under 63.5 rushing yards (-112)

The most important news this week for the Rams was the return of wide receivers Brandin Cooks (concussion) and Robert Woods (personal), two of Jared Goff’s favorite targets. Los Angeles has struggled mightily in the passing game and attempted just 18 passes in last week’s win over the Chicago Bears with both Cooks and Woods sidelined. I expect Goff to bounce back against a below-average Baltimore secondary ranked 17th in the NFL in passing yards allowed per game. His passing yards number is currently 252.5 on FaanDuel. Take the over.

PICK: Jared Goff over 252.5 passing yards (-112)

