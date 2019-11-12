Rockets’ James Harden Shatters Michael Jordan’s Scoring Record

Love him or hate him, James Harden is a scoring machine.

Following another superb scoring performance in which Harden scored 39 points in a victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night, the former MVP bumped his scoring average to a ridiculous 37.3 points per game.

Not only is this notable because Harden obviously leads the league in scoring through the first 10 games of the season, it’s notable because the scoring average is the highest the NBA has seen through the first 10 games of a season in the past 50 years — yes, even higher than Michael Jordan’s scoring average of 36.9 points per game during the 1988-89 season.

Despite surpassing the G.O.A.T. in the category that he does best, the 30-year-old veteran downplayed his new record — and his continuing dominance in the scoring department despite the presence of a fellow MVP in Russell Westbrook.

“I just go out there and play basketball,” Harden said of his scoring. “Try to be assertive as I can. We’re really pissed about losing those three games — that’s what we’re thinking about [with the first 10 games]. I think defensively we’re getting better. We’ve been really good these last few games. And that’s our mindset, just continue to get better. Like, individually, I don’t care. I’ve done a lot of good things, pretty good things individually, so the most important thing is winning and finding ways to get better.”

The four highest scoring averages through the first 10 games of an NBA season are now as follows: Harden (37.3), ’88-89 Michael Jordan (36.9), ’86-87 Jordan (36.9), and ’70-71 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (34.4).

Despite the momentous achievement, Harden kept the topic about the Houston Rockets‘ victory and how his aggressiveness helped Houston hold off New Orleans in the fourth quarter.

“I don’t really keep up with my scoring or not,” Harden said. “I just know in the fourth quarter, it’s time to be aggressive or find certain things I can be aggressive at that can help my teammates get shots off and score as well.”

Despite all of the criticism that has followed them early on in the NBA season, the Rockets have gone 7-3 through the first 10 games — the third-best record in the Western Conference.

In Houston’s 122-116 win over the Pelicans, Harden scored 28 of his 39 points after halftime, 19 in the fourth quarter alone and scored or assisted on 61 of Houston’s 91 points when he was on the floor.

“It’s go time,” Harden said. “Fourth quarter is winning time. So you’ve got to be more aggressive and make plays whenever they come to you, whether it’s my shot, getting to the basket or shooting my floater or making the right play. “I wasn’t really getting to the rim the first three quarters. I was settling,” he said. “Kind of just being passive a little bit, so I wanted to be more aggressive. Whether it was shooting my shot or getting to the basket, I was doing that.”

The Rockets will look to keep up their winning streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers at Toyota Center in a big-time inter-conference matchup.