Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, November 15

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Thursday, featuring an ugly scene in Cleveland that included the Browns’ Myles Garrett striking Steelers QB Mason Rudolph in the head with his own helmet during a wild brawl.

We’ll also take a look at Mike Trout and Cody Bellinger taking home the MVP Awards in their respective leagues and the return of Carmelo Anthony – yes, it’s finally happening.

A slew of news to get through as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Friday!

Browns’ Myles Garrett Rips Helmet Off Steelers QB Mason Rudolph, Smashes Him In Head With It During Ugly Brawl

In one of the ugliest scenes that’s played out on a football field in recent memory, the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers ended Thursday night’s game with a wild melee.

Here's the full play. Myles Garrett hit Rudolph with his own helmet. Maurkice Pouncey (#53) threw punches and a kick. pic.twitter.com/kzJDd4Hj53 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2019

The brawl began with eight seconds left in the game and the Browns on their way to a 21-7 win, when Steelers QB Mason Rudolph was dragged to the ground by the Browns’ defensive star Myles Garrett after dumping off a pass to running back Trey Edmunds.

The NFL world was stunned by the Steelers-Browns scuffle 😳 pic.twitter.com/X6pieUUosO — ESPN (@espn) November 15, 2019

Rudolph and Garrett then proceeded to grapple, and it appeared that the Steelers QB tried to remove Garrett’s helmet.

The Browns defensive end ripped off Rudolph’s helmet as they got back on their feet and he shockingly swung it at him, striking the helmet-less QB in the head.

Another look at Myles Garrett smashing his own helmet into Mason Rudolph's head pic.twitter.com/Aq57iW5Ird — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2019

Things escalated from there, as Rudolph’s teammates came to his defense.

Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey charged at Garrett, punching him and then kicking him when he was on the ground.

Both Garrett and Pouncey were ejected, along with Browns’ defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, who pushed Rudolph to the ground from behind after he was hit by the swinging helmet.

Garrett, who has been one of the best defensive players in the league this season with 10 sacks, said after the game that he regretted what had gone down.

“I lost my cool, and I regret it,” said Garrett. “I appreciate when my team had my back, but it should have never got to that point.”

Myles Garrett says his actions that led to the fight between the Steelers and Browns were "foolish." pic.twitter.com/nfOEf6g3Zn — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 15, 2019

Rudolph, who had missed time earlier this season with a concussion after being drilled by Baltimore Ravens safety Earl Thomas, said that it was a coward move on Garrett’s behalf.

“I don’t know — but I know it was bush-league,” said Rudolph. “Total coward move on his part. I get it; it’s OK, though. I’ll take it; I’m not gonna back down from any bully out there. So we’ll see what happens.”

“I know it’s bush league, and I know it’s a total coward move on his part.” —Mason Rudolph on Myles Garrett pic.twitter.com/OwRQcKhEhm — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 15, 2019

Browns QB Baker Mayfield spoke candidly after the game to FOX analyst Erin Andrews.

“I didn’t see why it started but it’s inexcusable. I don’t care. Rivalry or not, we can’t do that. That’s kind of the history of what’s going on here lately, hurting yourself. It’s inexcusable,” said Mayfield.

Baker’s first reaction after the fight on the field pic.twitter.com/CocB1gQH21 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) November 15, 2019

The AFC North rivals will meet again in just 17 days, and it’ll be interesting to see in the meantime, how the league comes down on Garrett for his inexcusable actions from Thursday night.

M-V-P(s): Angels’ Mike Trout Wins Third MVP in AL, Dodgers’ Bellinger Takes Home First MVP in NL

Two of MLB’s brightest stars were rewarded with the game’s highest individual honor on Wednesday night, as the Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger won their respective league’s MVP awards.

Trout won his third American League MVP in six seasons, narrowly topping the Houston Astros’ Alex Bregman. The Angels’ superstar CF received 17 first-place votes and 355 total points to Bregman’s 13 first-place votes and 335 points.

For the third time in his career, Mike Trout is your AL MVP. pic.twitter.com/wN0AwBQztl — MLB (@MLB) November 14, 2019

The 28-year-old Trout smashed 45 home runs, drove in 104 runs, had 137 hits and 110 runs scored and batted .291 in a season that was cut short 19 games early due to foot surgery.

I am grateful to have coaches, teammates, family & a wife who continue to support me so I can play the game I love. To be acknowledged alongside such great competitors like Alex and Marcus is an incredible feeling… I’m truly humbled. Thank you 🙏🏼 — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) November 15, 2019

With the award, Trout becomes the 11th player in history to win at least three MVPs and the sixth in the American League.

Barry Bonds leads the all-time list with seven MVP awards, all in the NL.

“It’s definitely pretty surreal being in the same conversation as Bonds — pretty incredible,” said Trout on Thursday.

“To have the same number of MVPs as Albert [Pujols] is pretty special. See what he did over his career. Being in the conversation with the all-time greats means a lot.”

The Astros’ 25-year-old stud third baseman Bregman had a massive season, finishing just behind Trout in the voting by the slimmest of margins.

Bregman had 41 HRs, 112 RBIs, 164 hits, 122 runs scored and batted .296 for the 107-win Astros.

In the National League, Bellinger won his first career MVP award, beating out runner-up Christian Yelich from the Milwaukee Brewers by a margin of 362-317 total voting points.

The Most Valuable Player in the NL: Cody Bellinger. pic.twitter.com/4fIAbBbwgV — MLB (@MLB) November 14, 2019

Bellinger, who received 19 of the 30 first-place votes, had a monster season, with 47 long balls, 115 RBIs, 170 hits, 121 runs scored and a .305 batting average.

An emotional Bellinger was notified that he won the award on MLB Network’s live special, where he was joined by his family and friends, including his dad, former Major League pitcher Clay Bellinger.

“I haven’t cried in a long time,” said Bellinger. “I think the last time I cried was when my dog died. I haven’t seen my dad show emotion. When he did, that really hit me. It’s just a dream come true. You play as a kid and dream of it and never think you’ll be in that position.”

For most of the 2019 season, the race for the NL MVP was a gripping, neck-and-neck competition between Bellinger and Yelich.

The 27-year-old Yelich, who won the 2018 NL MVP, had 44 HRs, 97 RBIs, 161 hits and a .329 batting average before going down with the season-ending knee injury.

HE’S BACK: Carmelo Anthony to Sign Non-Guaranteed Deal with the Blazers

IT'S HAPPENING!!! Carmelo Anthony is coming back to basketball. pic.twitter.com/P9TCawjOJn — Blazers Nation (@BlazersNationCP) November 15, 2019

After being out of the NBA for over a year, Carmelo Anthony is set to finally return.

The 35-year-old 10-time All-Star will sign a non-guaranteed contract with the Portland Trail Blazers, league sources told ESPN on Thursday.

Anthony last played for the Houston Rockets during a short 10-game stint that concluded early in the 2018-2019 season.

Carmelo Anthony is heading to Portland. It’s been over a year since he last played in a game (Nov. 8, 2018). Anthony has the 2nd-most career points among active players, trailing only LeBron James. pic.twitter.com/mByhOQghhX — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 15, 2019

The six-time All-NBA player told ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith back in August that he was ready to return and that he had been quiet for a while because he needed to step away from the game to reevaluate himself, his career and his life.

The Blazers, who are off to a slow start this season at 4-8, will welcome Anthony aboard on their upcoming six-game road trip that begins Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs, sources said.

