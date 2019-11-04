Terrell Owens Uses Halloween Mask to Beg Cowboys to Fire Garrett [WATCH]

Terrell Owens is going all out to force the Dallas Cowboys‘ hand on its head man.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the Pro Football Hall of Fame (and former Cowboys) wide receiver donned a Halloween mask as a means to expedite Dallas’ firing of lame-duck coach Jason Garrett.

“He needs to quit meddling,” Owens said, referring to owner Jerry Jones, via Bleacher Report. “First of all, he needs to get rid of Jason Garrett. If he gets rid of Garrett, they definitely have an opportunity to go farther than they ever have. Other than that, man, that’s all I can really say about Jerry Jones. Great owner; I just think he’s in the cookie jar too much. He’s handling too much.”

You can check out Owens’ rant in the video embedded below.

This is the second time in as many months that T.O. has targeted Garrett, who’s as embattled as they come, given Super Bowl-or-bust expectations while coaching on the final year of his contract.

Following the Cowboys’ stunning loss to the hapless New York Jets, Owens mercilessly trolled the club on Twitter, taking particular aim at Garrett.

“Hey @realjerryjones!! Still think Jason Garrett is the answer?! For a decade, A DECADE NOW, it’s the same old song and dance!” Owens wrote on Oct. 13. “I knew they were going to @JasonWitten on the 3rd down prior to TD and knew they were going to him on the 2-pt conversion. Not too late 2 bring me back.”

Owens donned the star over a decade ago — from 2006-08 — and is far removed from the NFL field, let alone the inner workings of the organization. But it’s obvious, like Dez Bryant, he still keeps an eye glued on the Cowboys, never afraid to speak his mind about their mishaps.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Owens Champions for Dak’s New Deal

It’s a matter of when, not if, the Cowboys lock down franchise quarterback Dak Prescott with a contract extension that could make him the richest QB in NFL history. Some believe Dak isn’t worth his desired $40 million-per-year price tag, nor the $110 million in guaranteed money that Los Angeles’ Jared Goff received.

Not Owens. The 45-year-old, asked by TMZ if Prescott deserves his eventual windfall, emphatically explained why Jones needs to pony up for the two-time Pro Bowl passer, who’s thrown for 2,213 yards, 12 touchdowns, and seven interceptions through eight games.

“This guy’s a proven winner,” Owens said. “When you put his statistics up against the others, there’s no reason why he shouldn’t get paid.”

He added: “If $40 million a year is the going rate for a quarterback, he should be making $40 million a year, if that’s consistent with the other quarterbacks.”

Prescott and the Cowboys remain in communication regarding a new deal, which is likely to materialize after the season. Jones revealed Friday that the sides made progress on a new deal over the team’s Week 8 bye.

“I always think that there is movement one way or the other even though there isn’t a technical movement,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, via The Athletic. “I think we moved that needle in a positive direction this week.”

READ NEXT: Cowboys Sign Former Redskins, Eagles Cornerback: Report

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL