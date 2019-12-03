Luka Doncic May Soon Propose to Girlfriend Anamaria Goltes

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks was named the Western Conference Player of the Month on December 3, an award the NBA star can proudly add to his shelf of achievements, right next to his 2018 NBA’s Rookie of the Year Award, which he won by impressively receiving 98 out of 100 first place votes.

While there’s no lack of his excitement on the court for Doncic’s professional career, fans can’t also help but wonder about the gorgeous woman always cheering him on. No, not Doncic’s mom, Mirjam Poterbin, who has her own massive fan club, but the other important lady in his life, girlfriend, Anamaria Goltes.

When the New Orleans Pelicans takes on Doncic’s Mavericks’ on Tuesday night, viewers will keep an eye out for Goltes, 21, the absolutely stunning Slovenian lingerie model who’s been dating the NBA star since 2016, save for a brief break-up just before the NBA Draft in 2018, when the couple abruptly stopped following one another on Instagram.

However, whatever the reason for their prior split is all but a distant memory. Goltes and Doncic, 20, are the definition of couple goals, and look to be absolutely in love. While Doncic’s work schedule makes their relationship during NBA season long-distance much of the time, especially with Gotes’ continuous travel as an international Instagram influencer, they continue to make things work, and it wouldn’t be surprising if he soon popped the question to his longtime girlfriend.

Doncic’s Mom May Not Approve of His Relationship With Goltes

It’s undeniable that Doncic shares an incredibly close relationship with his mother, who was originally married to Serbian Sasa Doncic, but divorced in 2008. She raised Doncic as a single mother, and is a crucial reason why her son was able to become the NBA phenom that he is today. And that fact is not lost on Doncic, who continuously shows his love for his supportive mother on social media.

However, it’s notable that Poterbin does not follow Goltes on Instagram and vice versa, which is odd considering that Doncic has known Goltes since she was a young teen.

While most people would assume Doncic only met Goltes, an underwear model, after he became famous, the opposite is true. The star athlete and his girlfriend have been friends since childhood. Doncic posted a throwback photo of them as kids in 2011, an adorable shot in which they are posing on a boat during a summer day.

While Goltes and Poterbin used sit next to each during games in 2017, and the model looked to be included in outings as if she were already a member of the family, it seems as if their relationship has cooled after her and Doncic broke up in early 2018. Goltes remains untagged in Poterbin’s older photos, and they haven’t posted a picture with one another since she reconciled with Doncic in July 2018.

In fact, the only times the two are tagged in photos together stem from pictures that Doncic himself posts. While Poterbin and Goltes appear to be cordial in public, if there’s underlying friction between two of the most important women in Doncic’s life, this could be one of the main reasons he’s yet to get down on one knee and propose to his longtime love.

Goltes Remains Doncic’s No. 1 Fan

In August 2018, Goltes posted a photo on Instagram with Doncic with the caption, “people have best friend, boyfriend, true love. I’m lucky they are all the same person.” Then in November 2018, Goltes escalated her caption game and referred to Doncic as her “hubby bubby.” Now, Goltes makes as many trips back to Dallas as possible to catch her man playing at home.

While they may be issues with Doncic’s mom, the lingerie model has never wavered from bring his No. 1 fan since they officially got back together last year. Goltes is always sporting a “Doncic” jersey, cheering him on with pre-game posts on social media, and comments on all his Instagram photos with a heart, hands up, and fire emoji. She is self-proclaimed #TeamLuka, as is their adorable Pomeranian dog son, Hugo.

In November, they were able to squeeze in some vacation time in Greece. Goltes posted a rare photo of them on Instagram with the caption, “Sure, we do marathons. On Netflix” – and Doncic commented with a trio of red hearts.

