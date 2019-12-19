Antonio Brown Draws Backlash Over Concerning ‘Belt’ Tweet

Getty Images WR Antonio Brown was released by the New England Patriots on September 20.

The Twitter account of free agent NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has drawn the attention of the football world throughout the entire 2019 season. On Wednesday evening, the 31-year-old posted a concerning tweet for his 1.7 million Twitter followers to see.

The sentiment quickly drew a flurry of reactions from fans and celebrities.

Brown’s Recent Tweets Have Caused a Stir

Since his release from the New England Patriots’ roster on September 20, Brown’s social media accounts have taken followers on a wide ride. Just this morning, Brown posted a photo of his 2010 NFL Draft card with the caption, “NFL respect my greatness best 6 rounder all time!”

Many observers were quick to point out that Patriots QB Tom Brady was also a a sixth-round draft pick, selected 199th overall, four picks later than Brown, in the 2000 NFL Draft.

The All-Pro receiver has also recently referred to the NFL as ‘racist,’ called former teammate and Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger a ‘loser,’ and been trolled by the official XFL Twitter account.

On December 6, Brown even issued a public apology via Instagram to “family, friends and anyone who I offended.”

