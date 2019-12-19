Antonio Brown Draws Backlash Over Concerning ‘Belt’ Tweet

The Twitter account of free agent NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has drawn the attention of the football world throughout the entire 2019 season. On Wednesday evening, the 31-year-old posted a concerning tweet for his 1.7 million Twitter followers to see.

If I beat my kid with a belt it better be a with loui belt ! I got beat with some cheap belts cheap smh cheap scapes — AB (@AB84) December 18, 2019

The sentiment quickly drew a flurry of reactions from fans and celebrities.

Someone needs to help this guy already…sad to see how far this dude has fallen. — SteelersKillerB (@SteelersKillerB) December 19, 2019

I don’t know how you make every one of your tweets worse than the last but I’m impressed — Jae 😔11-16😔 Sims (@rip21szn) December 18, 2019

Brown’s Recent Tweets Have Caused a Stir

Since his release from the New England Patriots’ roster on September 20, Brown’s social media accounts have taken followers on a wide ride. Just this morning, Brown posted a photo of his 2010 NFL Draft card with the caption, “NFL respect my greatness best 6 rounder all time!”

NFL respect my greatness best 6 rounder all time ! pic.twitter.com/sSay01E6Ti — AB (@AB84) December 18, 2019

Many observers were quick to point out that Patriots QB Tom Brady was also a a sixth-round draft pick, selected 199th overall, four picks later than Brown, in the 2000 NFL Draft.

The All-Pro receiver has also recently referred to the NFL as ‘racist,’ called former teammate and Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger a ‘loser,’ and been trolled by the official XFL Twitter account.

On December 6, Brown even issued a public apology via Instagram to “family, friends and anyone who I offended.”

