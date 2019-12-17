Best #ISurvivedLamar Jackson Fantasy Football Tweets

Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson is having an unforgettable sophomore season. The Ravens are champions of the AFC North for the second year in a row and there’s a high probability that the 22-year-old will be delivering an MVP acceptance speech at the NFL Honors in February. Everyone from Tom Brady to O.J. Simpson is currently singing Jackson’s praises.

Some fantasy football players also have a lot to be thankful for. Many of them who played against the 2016 Heisman winner in fantasy football actually managed to beat their opponent who drafted Jackson, and are gleefully sharing their stories online. The hashtag #ISurvivedLamar was trending on Twitter all Tuesday morning with users sharing their final scores after a successful weekend of play.

The hashtag was created by Matthew Berry of ESPN+, who mentioned the upcoming challenge on this podcast Friday.

As we mentioned on last Friday’s @fantasyfocus 06010 podcast … did you survive Lamar Jackson? Let’s see some screenshots. #isurvivedlamar #fantasylife — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) December 17, 2019

Check out some of the winning lineups and scores from those who (barely) survived to tell their stories:

I took out the undefeated team in the league #isurvivedlamar pic.twitter.com/ZvMlmaFYiS — RunWhileUCan (@baca735581c8483) December 17, 2019

My team of all Rookie NFL players are somehow in the race for 1st place and took down the undefeated leader… #ISurvivedLamar pic.twitter.com/OWMOJUc32k — Zach Loth (@Zachloth) December 17, 2019

I was the 7th seed, playing the #1, needed 50 in MNF from Brees, Kamara, and Lutz!!!!! Picked up Breshard Perriman waivers that helped pull the upset!!!! 👊🏾💪🏾#isurvivedlamar pic.twitter.com/J4oTQ4WnDj — Shawnford Beezley (@shaanyb) December 17, 2019

Not only survived, but whooped the 1 seed baby! #isurvivedlamar pic.twitter.com/X3Gv9cZFSs — Chase Ensley (@ChaseEnsley1) December 17, 2019

Jackson Is Leading in the Pro Bowl Numbers

As if he weren’t already thriving on the field, Jackson is also leading in the Pro Bowl voting off the field. Jackson has 704,699 votes for the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl to his name, which is almost 200,000 more than second place Russell Wilson.

The votes are in, and #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson led all players with 704,699 fan votes for the 2020 Pro Bowl. One part of the equation. Here is a position-by-position breakdown of the votes pic.twitter.com/gXVvF6QmSE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 16, 2019

Jackson’s season totals so far include 2,889 passing yards and 33 touchdown passes. The Florida native recently surpassed Michael Vick for the most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single season and to date has 1,103 yards and 7 touchdowns on the ground.

These are certainly both Pro Bowl and MVP-caliber numbers, so it’s not a surprise that many of the delighted fantasy owners managed to prevail without the assistance of one the biggest names in the league.

Good Luck Trying to Purchase a Lamar Jackson Jersey Online

If you were hoping to gift someone a Jackson jersey this holiday season, you might want to think again. According to the Baltimore Ravens, fans of the flock will not be able to order a No. 8 Jackson jersey online from the team’s official store as a gift or for themselves. Even worse, supporters can’t even pre-order Jackson’s shirt unless they’re looking for a 2XL size or bigger.

“It’s the highest demand for any single Ravens player that I’ve ever seen – and I’ve done this for the Ravens for 11 years,” Ravens Senior Director of Retail Chris Inouye said of the phenomenon.

“Bigger than Joe Flacco. Bigger than Steve McNair. Flacco’s rookie year is the only thing that even approaches this.”

However, if you live in and around Baltimore, you’re in luck. On Thursday, there will be a limited number of Jackson jerseys available for sale at the team’s pop-up shop at Canton Crossing.

Even Jackson’s own personal apparel line Era 8 can’t keep up with the orders. The shop is sold out of everything for sale, including some products that just dropped Monday.

I’m sorry😩 The Support iz through the roof things will be back in stock https://t.co/CXiXzSXIdV — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) December 15, 2019

For those who got in on the Jackson mania before he started posting impressive numbers, you’re the real MVP.