Cowboys Given Good News on Dak Prescott’s Throwing Shoulder Injury: Report

The sprained AC joint afflicting Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is that and only that — a sprain.

Per ESPN’s Ed Werder, Prescott did not sustain damage to the rotator cuff in his right (throwing) shoulder, a far more serious ailment. Werder confirmed Ezekiel Elliott’s “report” that the should-be Pro Bowl signal-caller is dealing with an AC joint issue.

Similarly, two Cowboys “front office sources” tell WFAA’s Mike Leslie the team isn’t concerned about Prescott’s availability for Sunday’s potentially division-clinching game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Both say that the injury should clear up in time for Dak to play without any compromised effectiveness,” Leslie tweeted.



This is a best-case scenario for Prescott, who was injured during the first quarter of last week’s Rams blowout, when linebacker Clay Matthews landed on top of him. The NFL’s second-leading passer played through the pain with little hindrance, completing 15-of-23 balls for 212 yards and two touchdowns in Dallas’ 44-21 victory, good for a sparkling 123.8 QB rating.

Prescott — upon taking an MRI that came back negative — was limited in practice Wednesday; his shoulder is “hard to function right now,” according to head coach Jason Garrett. He’s not expected to participate much Thursday or Friday before starting Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

“I think he’s just resting up by making sure that thing is right as it can be by game time,” Elliott said, per ESPN’s Todd Archer. “I’ve dealt with some AC joints, and they’re tough. I couldn’t imagine having to throw with it. But I know Dak. I know his toughness. I know he’ll play.”

Pro Football Doc Had Differing Opinion

Renowned orthopedic surgeon and former Chargers head doctor David Chao passed along a “fear” that Prescott suffered a rotator cuff contusion “due to the elbow hitting ground first, not shoulder.” Chao laid out his reasons for the unofficial diagnosis, which certainly bears monitoring.

AC joint sprains hurt immediately. Dak continued thru the game without leaving for injection. Rotator cuff contusions don't but get worse and swell with time. Dak played 3.5 quarters and is now worse. — David J. Chao (@ProFootballDoc) December 18, 2019

AC joint sprains happen when the point of the shoulder contacts the ground. Rotator cuff contusions happen when the shoulder is forced up as when the elbow contacts the ground as in this case. — David J. Chao (@ProFootballDoc) December 18, 2019

Not saying Dak won't play, He is as tough as they come but to me this is significant and could affect him vs @Eagles. Rotator cuff is vital to a thrower. If truly just AC joint, then I would have no worries with an injection. — David J. Chao (@ProFootballDoc) December 18, 2019

Rush Readies, Just in Case …

The Cowboys have just one other QB on the active roster: Cooper Rush, who beat out Mike White during the preseason for the right to back up Dak, and who hasn’t attempted a regular-season pass since 2017.

Barring a setback, Prescott is in no danger of missing Dallas’ showdown with the rival Eagles. But a contingency plan exists in the unlikely event the franchise signal-caller is sidelined.