Cowboys HC Jason Garrett Gives Final Word on Dak Prescott’s Hand Injuries

The Dallas Cowboys aren’t the least bit worried about Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys’ franchise quarterback, nursing a sprained left hand and an injury to his right (throwing) index finger, was a full participant Wednesday as the team began full-scale preparations for their Week 15 home showdown with the Los Angeles Rams.

On Thursday, head coach Jason Garrett noted Prescott “doesn’t seem to have any issues” entering the game.

Prescott suffered his injuries during last week’s loss to the Bears, when he completed 27-of-49 passes (55 percent) for 334 yards and a touchdown. The stat line wasn’t as gaudy as it sounds. A majority of his air yards came in the fourth quarter, with the Bears on cruise control, comfortably leading by multiple possessions.

Dak was inaccurate for the duration of the defeat and hampered by a sieve-like offensive line, sans starting guard Connor Williams, allowing continual pressure. Chicago racked up eight hits and two sacks on Prescott, along with countless hurries.

ESPN’s Ed Werder was told that Prescott’s accuracy initially was “diminished” by his bum hands, but it’s now “progressing” and “not expected to impact him” against the Rams.

Prescott’s hurting paws add a level of difficulty to a matchup with 8-5 Los Angeles, who own the league’s eight-best defense in total yards and the 10th-ranked secondary, which limits opponents to 221.2 yards per game.

Dak Not Sweating Status Ahead of Week 15

Prescott is battered and bruised but all systems go for Sunday’s tilt. The two-time Pro Bowl passer echoed Garrett’s previous claim that Dak emerged from Week 14 in “OK” shape despite the maladies.