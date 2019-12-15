DraftKings Week 15 Sunday Night Football Showdown: Picks & DFS Lineups

DraftKings’ $800K NFL Sunday Night Football Showdown is open for entry now. The contest features two AFC teams battling for playoff contention, as the Buffalo Bills face off with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The first place prize winner of the Showdown will receive a hefty $200K payout. Let’s see how to optimize our lineups below.

Rules & Scoring:

Six total players (one captain, five flex players) Captain selection costs 1.5x standard salary Captain scores 1.5x fantasy point values Can choose from any position (QB, RB, WR, TE, K, DST) You can use as many players at the same position as you’d like $50,000 salary cap



Roster Construction

Captain: Josh Allen $16,000

$16,000 FLEX: Cole Beasley $9,800

$9,800 FLEX: Devin Singletary $9,400

$9,400 FLEX: Diontae Johnson $6,400

$6,400 FLEX: Steelers DEF $5,000

$5,000 FLEX: Benny Snell Jr. $2,600

Why This Lineup?

Josh Allen has scored 17.6+ fantasy points in 11 of his 13 games this season, and eight out of his last nine games. Allen’s dual-threat abilities make him a prime candidate for our Captain slot tonight in a contest littered with difficult matchups.

Cole Beasley has averaged 7.66 targets per game over the last three weeks. He’s also found the endzone in each of those games. Since Week 9, wideouts to see at least seven targets against the Steelers average nearly 13 points per game.

Since Week 10, the Bills have completely committed to Devin Singletary as their lead back. Over his last four games, the rookie out of FAU has averaged 19.5 touches and 103 yards from scrimmage. Since Week 11, Singletary is the RB8 in fantasy.

JuJu Smith-Schuster has once again been ruled out with injury this week. Diontae Johnson is fresh off of a 25.6 point fantasy outing a week ago. The rookie has now seen six-plus targets in two of his last three games. Buffalo has allowed either a touchdown or at least 85 receiving yards to opponents’ leading receivers in five of their last six games.

Since Week 2, only the New England Patriots average more fantasy points than the Pittsburgh Steelers Defense and their 13.5 points per game. They’ve now scored double-digit fantasy points in 10 of their last 11 games. Buffalo’s offense allowed nine fantasy points to the Ravens defense one week ago.

James Conner is back, but don’t expect Benny Snell Jr. to just disappear. Reports out of Pittsburgh are that Conner and Snell Jr. will share the workload on Sunday night. Snell Jr. has averaged 18+ touches over the last three weeks.

Final Thoughts & Obvious Omissions

The most obvious omission from our Sunday night Showdown lineup is likely James Conner. Conner, who is priced as the second-highest salaried player in the contest, has been a bit of a disappointment when on the field this season. The running back has averaged just 3.8 ypc and scored just four rushing touchdowns. Benny Snell Jr. has proven to be a capable runner in this league over the last three weeks, and should continue to get extensive looks moving forward. Also, Buffalo has allowed the 10th-fewest rushing yards in football over the last three weeks.

Reminder, Sunday night’s game kicks off at 8:20 pm ET. Be sure to set your lineups and good luck!

