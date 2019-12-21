DraftKings NFL Saturday Showdown Picks & DFS Lineups: Texans vs. Buccaneers

DraftKings NFL $100K Saturday Showdown Special is open for entry now. The contest features a battle between the Houston Texans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The first place prize winner of the Showdown will receive a generous payout of $200K. Let’s see how to optimize our lineups below.

Rules & Scoring:

Six total players (one captain, five flex players) Captain selection costs 1.5x standard salary Captain scores 1.5x fantasy point values Can choose from any position (QB, RB, WR, TE, K, DST) You can use as many players at the same position as you’d like $50,000 salary cap



Roster Construction

Captain: Breshad Perriman $12,600

$12,600 FLEX: Deshaun Watson $12,400

$12,400 FLEX: Jameis Winston $11,600

$11,600 FLEX: OJ Howard $5,600

$5,600 FLEX: Ka’imi Fairbairn $4,000

$4,000 FLEX: Matt Gay $3,800

Why This Lineup?

Breshad Perriman will be Jameis Winston’s number one receiver on Saturday. The former UCF Knight has averaged 90 receiving yards and accumulated four receiving touchdowns over the last three weeks. The Texans have allowed two 106+ yard, one touchdown receivers in two of their last three games.

Since his putrid showing against Baltimore in Week 11, Deshaun Watson has bounced back in stellar fashion. Watson has averaged 24.2 fantasy points, scoring no fewer than 18.92 points over his past four games. Tampa Bay allows the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing QBs this season, including eight games of 19.42+ points.

Jameis Winston has gone back-to-back games throwing for at least 456 passing yards and four touchdowns. Not surprisingly, he’s ranked as the QB1 in fantasy over that span with an absurd 35.7 ppg. Winston has now scored 21.10+ fantasy points in eight of his past nine games. Houston allows the third-most fantasy points to opposing QBs, including three straight games of at least 24.86 points to the position.

OJ Howard has quietly enjoyed a bit of a renaissance of late. The former first-round pick has averaged 10.33 fantasy points and 6.3 targets per game over his last three contests. He should continue to see a hefty workload with both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin out of the lineup. Houston has allowed a combined total of 181 yards and two touchdowns to opposing tight ends over the past two weeks.

Ka’imi Fairbairn has not been good this season. However, do you know who has been good? Any kicker to face off with the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay is the only team in football this year to allow double-digit fantasy points on a per-game basis to the kicker position. Nine of the 14 kickers to play the Bucs this year have finished with 11+ fantasy points.

Matt Gay has scored at least eight fantasy points in three consecutive games, while his season average of 9.4 points per game is good enough to make him the third-highest scoring fantasy player at his position.

Final Thoughts & Obvious Omissions

The most obvious omission for Saturday’s Showdown Special is undoubtedly Deandre Hopkins. We’d love to have Hopkins in our lineup, however, we opted to take the two-quarterback route, which in return hampered our remaining salary, although guaranteed lofty production.

If you’re interested in a Texans wideout, you might be best served to switch your interest to Will Fuller. The Bucs allow the most fantasy points in football to opposing wideouts this year. Fuller has averaged 17.55 points over two of his last three games and comes in $4,000 cheaper than his receiving counterpart, Hopkins.

Reminder, today’s game kicks off at 1:00 pm ET. Be sure to set your lineups and good luck!

