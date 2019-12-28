Eagles WR Draws Interesting Comparison to Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown was last seen working out for the New Orleans Saints. His stunt double was running routes at Eagles practice.

While Brown’s saga starts a new chapter right before the playoffs, Deontay Burnett has been turning heads in South Philadelphia. He made one particular play on a diving sideline catch that drew comparisons to the controversial-yet-talented All-Pro receiver.

Cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc was the first to mention it and he knows a thing or two about Brown. The two trained together in the offseason back in their native Florida. LeBlanc had a witty name for the exact move that Burnett pulled off, too.

According to The Inquirer’s E.J. Smith, the move reminded LeBlanc of the man known as “Tony Toe Tap.”

“From the jump he made a couple catches,” LeBlanc told Smith. “Today in practice he had a nice catch on the sideline, ‘Tony toe-tap style.”

Tony Toe Tap, of course, is one of Brown’s many nicknames.

The Eagles promoted Burnett from the practice squad on Dec. 24 as part of a roster overhaul that resulted in five total moves. Cornerback Ronald Darby was placed on injured reserve, while veteran tight end Richard Rodgers was brought back into the nest. Burnett remains one of the most intriguing pieces to date.

“We obviously feel comfortable with him and the skillset that he brings and the position that we kind of need at this time,” Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said of Burnett. “He’s not a real big guy, but he’s quick and elusive.”

Doug Pederson Offers Evaluation for Jason Peters

It hasn’t gone by the book for Jason Peters. The Eagles’ starting left tackle has been in and out of games while dealing with a recurring knee injury.

Remember, Peters wasn’t on the field when the team won the Super Bowl in 2018. He had been replaced in the lineup by utility guard/tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai. Peters still got his much-publicized ring, but he hasn’t been the same player since. He’s even offered to switch positions for the betterment of the team.

Sure, he’s destined for the Pro Football Hall of Fame — however, his time in Philadelphia may be coming to a close. The Eagles took his successor Andre Dillard at 22nd overall in last April’s draft.

For now, Peters remains the starter. The 37-year-old has played in 13 games. He has struggled with false starts, too. Peters has had a whopping 10 penalties called against him this year.

“Where he is in his career and what he’s done, I think he’s had a very productive season,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. “And here lately coming back from the procedure he had, he feels good. He’s another one probably not 100-percent at this time of the year, but he feels good.”

Peters had a knee scope in the offseason. Pederson also revealed that the team gives “The Bodyguard” extra rest during the week in an effort to keep him fresh and healthy. In fact, the veteran tackle took a few days off earlier this week.

“We give him the rest during the week and give him some reps later in the week,” Pederson said. “Today [Friday] will be a big day for him to get back out on the field.”

