Eagles Rumors: Team Can Claim Pro-Bowl CB from Waiver Wire

The Eagles did nothing at the NFL trade deadline. Shockingly, there is still a way for the Eagles to add a shutdown cornerback.

Two months ago, Philadelphia was criticized for not making a move to acquire a lock-down leader for their struggling secondary. Guys like Darius Slay, Jalen Ramsey and Marcus Peters were all available and rumored to be on their radar.

Now a Pro-Bowl cornerback is sitting out there on the waiver wire. They need to put a claim in right now. The Giants waived veteran cornerback Janoris Jenkins on Friday for conduct detrimental to the team. He was extremely happy.

Best news ever.. Thank you — JackRabbit2.0 (@JjenkzLockdown) December 13, 2019

What did he do? Nothing major.

Jenkins called a Giants fan a “retard” on Twitter on Dec. 11 after the person referenced what he deemed to be hollow stats. The 31-year-old had posted a string of impressive personal numbers, including 14 pass break-ups, four interceptions and 50 total tackles. The Giants are 2-11.

Some found the term “retard” offensive and Jenkins double-downed on his stance. He defended it as “slang” he grew up with in a fake apology. The Giants didn’t feel Jenkins was worth the firestorm and decided to part ways. If no team claims him, the cornerback will revert to the Giants’ IR list.

I only can do my job.. retard https://t.co/hYDVcbk9sd — JackRabbit2.0 (@JjenkzLockdown) December 11, 2019

Eagles Should Pounce on Janoris Jenkins

This isn’t really up for debate. The Eagles’ secondary has been up and down this year, to put it mildly.

They were burned two weeks ago by DeVante Parker and the Dolphins who torched them for 351 yards, including 159 yards from Parker alone. The cornerbacks, specifically Ronald Darby, looked lost and confused.

It was a trend that carried over into the first half last week against the Giants. Darby surrendered two early touchdown bombs to Darius Slayton, although one wasn’t necessarily his fault.

Wow!!! Raining Boos at the Linc!!! Eagles down 14 to Giants who have lost 8 straight Rodney McLeod and Ronald Darby Burned on 2nd TD with McLeod slowing down on play @6abc #Eagles pic.twitter.com/rxD0mhUllA — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) December 10, 2019

The Eagles gave up 182 passing yards in the first half, then made the proper adjustments and limited them to 21 yards in the second half. Still, the team cannot stake those big leads to inferior opponents.

Janoris Jenkins would instantly upgrade one of the worst secondaries in football. He would step right into a starter’s role, assuming they bench Darby — or maybe they roll him out as the nickel cornerback. Either way, Jenkins would be the best cover guy on the Eagles’ roster.

Bring Home the Cowboy Killer

It’s no secret the Eagles will have to slow down Michael Gallup and Amari Cooper when the Cowboys come to town in less than two weeks. As bad as Dallas has looked, their offense can put up points — in a hurry. The Eagles found that out the hard way on Oct. 20 in a 37-10 blowout loss.

This time, the showdown could very well decide who wins the NFC East. They’ll need to stop a Cowboys’ offense averaging 430.8 passing yards per game, tops in the NFL. Gallup (905 yards) and Cooper (1,054 yards) are the catalysts for that high-powered aerial attack, too. They have a combined 11 touchdowns.

#Eagles play the Cowboys in less than 2 weeks. Potentially for playoff spot. It would be stupid for them to not kick the tires on @JjenkzLockdown He’d be their best CB. No baggage. #Giants fans are dumb. He was telling the truth. #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/G8vvVRRwNl — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) December 13, 2019

Guess which cornerback locked Gallup and Cooper down in Week 1? Janoris Jenkins. It’s something he’s done throughout his career. Jenkins held Gallup and Cooper to just one catch for 13 yards on 16 targets, with three of those targets directed at Jenkins.

Amari Cooper v. Giants Week 17 (Janoris Jenkins) 5 rec 31 yards

25% Target Rate

45% Catch per target rate 8 games w/ Cowboys v. Everyone else 5.5 RPG 87 YPG 6 TD

23% Target Rate

75% Catch per Target Rate Jenkins played Cooper better than anyone else had all year w/ Dallas pic.twitter.com/Dltpd95jyy — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) August 7, 2019

In nine career games versus Dallas, Jenkins has two interceptions, 35 tackles, one forced fumble and six pass-breakups, including returning an interception for a touchdown. So, yes, Jenkins could help the Eagles win the division.

