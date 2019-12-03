Milwaukee Bucks Snatch League’s Top Spot From Los Angeles Lakers

Last night the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the New York Knicks in a blowout game, 132-88. This victory meant a lot to the Bucks as it was their 12th straight win, the longest active win-streak in the NBA so far. Before last night the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers shared the league’s top spot. After last night’s feat the Bucks surpassed the Lakers win-streak and now boast the league’s best record alone, 18-3.

The Dallas Mavericks also helped the Bucks leapfrog the Lakers this week. Mavericks star Luka Doncic played an impressive game against Lakers that included 16 points in the third quarter, 27 points total and a well executed step-back three right in LeBron James’ face. The Mavericks defeated the Lakers, 114-100 causing Los Angeles to lose their 10-game win stretch. Dallas also added another L to their record which bumped them down to 17-3.

Milwaukee Bucks’ Success

According to the NBA, the Bucks have not had this good of a start to a season since 1973-74 and the last time the team even tallied 10 straight wins was in 1986 with Sidney Moncrief as their best player. The Bucks just closed out the month of November winning 15 of 16 games. They took their only L from the Utah Jazz in a neck-to-neck game, 103-100. According to ESPN, the Bucks place second in the NBA in free throw attempts and they also lead the league in defensive rebounds by more than three full boards per game. Last season the Bucks posted the best record in the NBA during the regular season. This season they are already surpassing those numbers and according to Sports Illustrated they already have a better offensive rating, defensive rating, winning percentage, and effective field goal percentage.

The Bucks also pose a serious threat with NBA MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo. He is currently averaging 30.8 points, 13.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists a game. After only 21 appearances this season, Antetokounmpo has already earned 20 double-doubles.

“What we’ve done for 12 games, I know we’re playing great basketball and everybody’s having fun, but that’s in the past. We’ve got to keep getting better, keep improving as a team, because we’re trying to translate everything we’re doing right now to the end of the year. We’ve got to keep takings steps forward,” Antetokounmpo said per Yahoo Sports.

Lakers’ Success

The Lakers have been a favorite to win the title ever since they landed Anthony Davis this past summer in a blockbuster trade deal. Davis joined superstar and NBA great LeBron James which created a lot of talk and excitement. LeBron James is a two-time NBA Finals MVP and four-time NBA MVP while Davis is a six-time NBA All-Star. The two have been putting up impressive numbers so far this season. James is currently averaging 25.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 10.9 assists. Davis is averaging 26.1 points, 9.3 boards and 3.4 assists.

The Lakers finished November going 14-1, one of the greatest months in franchise history. They also had a ten-game win streak which hadn’t happened since the 2009-2010 season, according to the NBA. The Lakers lost their first game of December in a game against the Dallas Mavericks. Despite their loss, the Lakers still hold the top seed in the Western Conference with an impressive, 17-3 record.

Tonight the Lakers have the opportunity to redeem themselves as they play against the Denver Nuggets at 6 p.m. PST. The Bucks seek their 13-game win streak tomorrow against the Detroit Pistons at 4 p.m. PST.