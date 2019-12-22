Panthers’ Vernon Butler Ejected For Punch, Gives Colts Fans Finger [WATCH]

Carolina Panthers defensive lineman Vernon Butler will definitely not be qualifying for Santa’s nice list this year after his performance on Sunday.

Butler was ejected after he punched Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle in the face when Doyle was laying on the ground following a play in the first half.

Things escalated quickly when Butler dragged down Colts guard Mark Glowinski by his facemask and in the process knocked Doyle to the ground as well.

Butler, who was like a human wrecking ball, then took a shot at Doyle’s face that led to his ejection.

Vernon Butler punched the wrong guy and also gave the finger to fans as he went back to the locker room. Tough sequence. pic.twitter.com/f20uVRmQHV — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 22, 2019

On his way to the locker room, Butler would go on to flip-off some Colts fans to cap quite the sequence.

Doyle, who was the recipient of the punch, seemed to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. Instead of striking Glowinski, who Butler was initially involved with, the Panthers’ DL targeted Doyle who fell after being knocked down when Glowinski was pushed into him.

Butler, a 2016 first-round pick by the Panthers, has six sacks on the season. He will most likely be facing a suspension and fine from the NFL for his actions on Sunday.