Patriots Inactives: Edelman Active, Secondary in Trouble vs Bills

The biggest game of the season for New England Patriots is here in the form of a playoff-like matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

With the AFC East division title on the line and New England looking to wrap up their 11th-straight divisional championship, the Patriots will need to be sharp on all cylinders against a very talented Bills defense.

Buffalo held Tom Brady to just 150 yards passing in their first meeting of the season back in Week 4. That day, Julian Edelman was active but limited after suffering a chest injury in the week prior to the Jets.

Twelve weeks later, not much has changed as Edelman remains banged up with shoulder and knee injuries. But this time, the receiver appears to be on the mend and feeling good for Saturday’s contest. There was a concern early in the week that Edelman would be unable to play in Week 16 and was even listed as questionable, but it appears he will be just fine for Saturday.

The Patriots won’t have the services of slot corner Jonathan Jones on defense, a major hit and one of seven inactives for the Patriots on Sunday.

The inactives list will be announced 90 minutes before kickoff.

What Will the Patriots Do at Corner?

New England has been without Jason McCourty for the last four weeks. He was limited in practice throughout the week and was listed as questionable after Thursday’s practice.

With Jonathan Jones already out, an ailing McCourty likely wouldn’t be able to keep up with Buffalo slot receiver Cole Beasley over the middle. In the first meeting of the season, Beasley was guarded by Jones and still managed to collect a game-high seven catches for 75 yards.

He has caused problems all season long against every opponent. With the Bills set to follow the same script on Saturday, it may require New England to put J.C. Jackson on Beasley in the slot and play an extra safety up top. It could also mean rookie Joejuan Williams gets thrust into a minor role against Buffalo’s third or fourth receivers.

Other Inactives

It’s no surprise Cody Kessler sits out again as the Patriots have been dressing just two quarterbacks, Brady and Jarrett Stidham, all season long. Korey Cunningham, Damien Harris, and Byron Cowart are set to be inactive again with a logjam at their respective positions. Finally, Ryan Izzo is out once again.

It has been a weird year for Izzo. Once considered the top tight end in the Patriots system, he was heavily involved as a receiver early in the year and even improved as a blocker. But a concussion in Week 7 derailed his entire season and he has rarely seen the field since.

As for Harris, the third-round pick looked like he could crack the lineup on a given basis and was explosive when given the chance to run or catch passes. But so far, he has barely seen action and will likely use this year as a way to prepare for the future.

