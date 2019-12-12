Raiders Injury Update: Exciting Rookie Will Not Play on Sunday

Things weren’t looking good for Josh Jacobs or Hunter Renfrow a week ago, but their prospects have improved greatly. Both rookies for the Oakland Raiders missed Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans and based on the team’s performance, they needed them. Fortunately, Renfrow and Jacobs returned to practice in a limited fashion on Thursday based on the team’s injury report.

With the last game to ever be played in Oakland on the docket for the team, they’ll need all hands on deck to be sure to give the fans a win. It was starting to look like Jacobs could be done for the season, but he’s made a miraculous recovery and it seems like he’s going to suit up against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He’s been one of the best running backs in football and him getting back on the field will greatly help his chances of winning Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Renfrow has been out since breaking his rib against the New York Jets. If it were up to him, he probably wouldn’t have missed any time. The Raiders have greatly missed his ability to get open on third down. He’s probably the team’s most reliable wide receiver. His road to play on Sunday seems longer than Jacobs’, but Renfrow practicing on Thursday will certainly help his chances.

UPDATE: On Friday, Jon Gruden officially ruled out Hunter Renfrow for Sunday. Trent Brown will be questionable and Daryl Worley is “very questionable.” Having none of those three men playing could be very troubling for the Raiders as they all have played a large role this season.

Gruden was recently talking about how Worley was supposed to play safety after the release of D.J. Swearinger. If he can’t go, Curtis Riley is the likely next man up.

Things Aren’t Looking Good on the Offensive Line

Things may be looking up for Oakland’s playmakers, but the same can’t be said for the offensive line. Starting right tackle Trent Brown missed the Titans game and his status isn’t looking much better for this Sunday as he’s missed practice so far this week. He’s been struggling with a pectoral injury and it’s starting to look like he’s a long shot to play against the Jaguars.

After being limited on Wednesday, starting right guard Gabe Jackson sat out of Thursday’s practice with a knee injury. He hurt his knee in training camp, which caused him to miss the first chunk of the season. His chances of playing on Sunday are much higher than Brown’s. The offensive line held up decently against the Titans and only gave up two sacks. However, that defense doesn’t have Calais Campbell, Josh Allen and Yannick Ngakoue. The Raiders offensive line will have their hands full on Sunday. The Jaguars may be in the midst of a bad year, but they may still have one of the most talented defensive lines in the NFL.

