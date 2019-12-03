Your Must-See Sports Headlines for Today, December 3

Welcome to the roundup of must-see sports news from Monday, highlighted by the Seattle Seahawks running past the Minnesota Vikings in a wild MNF shootout and Minshew Mania officially returning to Jacksonville.

We’ll also take a look at a huge shake-up in the AP Top 25 for men’s college basketball. See who the new No. 1 team is in the country!

All this and more as we get you up to speed with the sports world on this Tuesday!

Seahawks Hold Off Vikings’ Late Comeback For 37-30 Win, Move Into First Place in NFC West

Don’t look now, but the Seattle Seahawks have regained control of the NFC West and are tied atop the conference with just four weeks to play.

The Seahawks went toe-to-toe with the Minnesota Vikings in a Monday Night classic, holding off a valiant fourth-quarter comeback by Minnesota to pick up their tenth win of the season, 37-30.

The Vikings took a 17-10 lead into halftime at a raucous Century Link Field. They were propelled to the lead by a wild play when Seahawks QB Russell Wilson tried to knock down a deflected pass but would end up hitting it to the Vikings’ Anthony Harris who picked it off and returned it for a touchdown.

The teams put up a combined 40 points in a second-half shootout that featured coordinated TD celebration dances, huge turnovers and a gutsy fake punt.

With the game tied at 17 in the third quarter, Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook was injured on a play where he lost a huge fumble. Cook suffered a shoulder injury and would not return to the game.

The Seahawks run game was clicking on all cylinders on Monday against one of the top rushing defenses in the league. The Vikings came into the contest only allowing 94.2 yards per game on the ground but the Seahawks, led by Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny, gashed Minnesota for a team total of 218 rushing yards.

The Vikings trailed 34-17 in the fourth quarter but rallied with two Kirk Cousins’ passing TDs to cut the lead to 34-30.

The Seahawks improved to 10-2, drawing even with the San Francisco 49ers atop the NFC West standings but have the advantage as they hold the head-to-head tiebreaker. The two teams will face-off in Seattle in the season’s final week on Dec. 29.

Minshew Mania is Back! Jaguars Name Gardner Minshew Starting QB, Send Nick Foles to Bench

Jaguars name Gardner Minshew starting QB for Week 14 vs. Chargers. pic.twitter.com/UiVqmK98tZ — NFL (@NFL) December 2, 2019

Minshew Mania is officially back in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars have named their entertaining rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew the starter for this Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The 23-year-old Minshew replaces Nick Foles, who was brought in as a big-ticket QB to start the season. Foles signed a four-year $88 million contract with the Jaguars that included $50.125 million guaranteed.

With the Jaguars getting blanked 25-0 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home this past Sunday, an ineffective Foles was benched at halftime for Minshew.

Foles went down in the season-opener with a broken left collarbone and Minshew stepped in and rallied the Jaguars to a 4-4 record in his absence.

Since returning from the injury, Foles has struggled behind a shaky offensive line, throwing two touchdowns and two interceptions, while fumbling twice and being sacked eight times in three games.

Minshew’s mobility and ability to extend plays has allowed for the sixth-round draft pick from Washington State to throw for 2,432 yards and 14 TDs this season.

From NFL Now: Gardner Minshew is back as the #Jaguars starting QB. pic.twitter.com/jGro5MI5th — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 2, 2019

“We feel with Gardner’s mobility and elusiveness, it gives us a better chance of winning with the way we’re playing right now because we’re all not doing a good enough job,” Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said on Monday.

How long will the second-coming of Minshew Mania last?

When Marone was asked about whether Minshew would remain as the starter for the rest of the season, he said, “We’re planning on him playing.”

Washington's Chris Petersen announces that he'll step down as head coach after the Huskies' bowl game pic.twitter.com/nnSk5I2baK — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 2, 2019

WHAT’S ON TAP IN THE SPORTS WORLD ON TUESDAY

POLL ALERT: Louisville takes over at No. 1 in major reshuffling of AP Top 25, followed by Kansas, Maryland; Michigan goes from unranked to No. 4, tied for biggest jump in 70-year history of poll. Full poll: https://t.co/xXlGQKLkGZ pic.twitter.com/BEdU9a1zNh — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) December 2, 2019

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: No. 4 Michigan at No. 1 Louisville

The Big Ten/ACC Challenge gets underway with a marquee game between two top four, undefeated teams when the new No. 1 team in the nation, the Louisville Cardinals host the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines. Fresh off two major upsets in last week’s Battle 4 Atlantis tournament, Michigan jettisoned into the Top 25, making their debut at No. 4. Meanwhile, with Duke’s shocking upset at the hands of Stephen F. Austin, Louisville bumped up to the top spot in the AP poll.

WHEN: Tonight, 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Playoff Ranking Show

The second to last edition of the College Football Playoff rankings are unveiled tonight before this weekend’s conference championship games and the selection show on Sunday. Who will move up with the previously-ranked No. 5 Alabama falling in the Iron Bowl? Tune in tonight!

WHEN: Tonight, 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

