Chiefs’ Quarterbacks Coach Being Targeted By Eagles: Report

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs continue their run in the NFL spotlight as they host their second consecutive AFC Championship Game on Sunday. Since his arrival in 2013, the veteran head coach has led Kansas City to seven consecutive winning seasons and has only missed the playoffs one time in 2014, despite a winning 9-7 record.

A number of Reid’s assistants has drawn interest from other franchises over the years. At the top of that recently is current Chiefs Offensive Coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who has been passed over for head coaching positions for two straight seasons. While Bieniemy may have longer to wait before he takes the next step in his career, it appears another one of Reid’s assistants could be courted by Reid’s former team.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Philadelphia Eagles are planning to request an interview of Chiefs Quarterbacks Coach Mike Kafka following the conclusion of the Chiefs’ season.

Follow the Heavy on Chiefs Facebook page and Twitter account for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Per Rapoport:

The Eagles still haven’t filled their OC job, and one intriguing candidate will be on the field today — Chiefs QB coach Mike Kafka. The former Philly backup is expected to receive an interview request from the Eagles, but without play-calling duties available under Doug Pederson, it’s possible Andy Reid may block Kafka and offer him a promotion on the staff. If current OC Eric Bieniemy gets a head coaching job, Kafka would be the heir-apparent at OC.

The Eagles are looking to fill their vacancy at offensive coordinator and the 32-year-old has emerged as a viable option for the job. Because Kafka is currently under contract with the Chiefs, Kansas City does retain the right to block any potential interview request. Much of the situation could actually depend on how the offseason plays out. While its unlikely another head coaching position opens up from this point forward, should Bieniemy move on from Kansas City, Kafka becomes a top internal candidate to fill his role as offensive coordinator.

The former NFL journeyman has direct ties to the Eagles organization having been drafted by the team in the fourth round (No. 122 overall) of the 2010 NFL Draft. He lasted just two seasons in Philadelphia, seeing action in only four games during his short stint. Kafka bounced around from six other rosters and practice squads – including the New England Patriots, Minnesota Vikings, and Tennessee Titans – before transitioning to the coaching ranks in 2016.

Eagles interested in Mike Kafka as OC per @RapSheet As QB:

Eagles (2010–11)

Pats (2013)*

Jags (2013)*

Bucs (2014)

Vikings (2015)*

Titans (2015)*

Bengals (2015)*

*Offseason / prax squad As coach:

Grad asst: Northwestern (2016)

Quality Control: Chiefs (2017)

QB: Chiefs (2018–19) — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) January 19, 2020

Other candidates garnering consideration for the Eagles’ OC job are former Jacksonville Jaguars Offensive Coordinator John Defilippo, former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions Head Coach Jim Caldwell, USC Offensive Coordinator Graham Harrell, and current Eagles Assistant Head Coach Duce Staley.

READ NEXT: Former Super Bowl Champion Hints at Signing With Chiefs in Free Agency

For more NFL updates, follow Chris Licata on Twitter: @Chris__Licata