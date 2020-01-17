All-Pro Cornerback Hints at Signing With Chiefs in Free Agency

The Kansas City Chiefs are just days away from hosting their second consecutive AFC Championship game. While all eyes fixed on the team potentially reaching the Super Bowl for the first time since 1970, many NFL franchises are well into their offseason planning for free agency, the NFL Draft, and beyond.

Among them are the Denver Broncos who finished the season with four wins in their last five games on the heels of a breakout performance by their rookie quarterback Drew Lock. As the Chiefs AFC West rivals attempt to build on that momentum in 2020, they’ll look to retain some of their own key free agents, headlined by All-Pro CB Chris Harris.

Last week, Harris joined “The Rich Eisen Show” to discuss a multitude of topics from around the sports world, including how he’s preparing to face free agency for the first time in his career.

When asked about the possibility of signing with Kansas City in the months ahead, the four-time Pro Bowler gave a surprising answer.

“I’m going to listen to everybody, man,” Harris told Eisen. “I’m listening to everybody for sure. I mean, Kansas, I went to school there, so that’s like another home for me. [I have] a big following there so I’m definitely looking at everybody but like you said, I mean, I don’t see why it wouldn’t be a good fit.”

The 30-year-old cornerback will be entering his tenth NFL season in 2020. Harris has spent his entire career with the Broncos after signing as an undrafted free agent following the 2011 NFL Draft. Since then he has made a name for himself as one of the league’s best all-around corners, racking up 86 pass breakups and 20 interceptions in 139 games (121 starts). Harris has been a model of consistency, missing only five games in his career to date and snagging at least two interceptions and 55 total tackles in seven-of-nine seasons to date.

The 5’10,” 199-pound defensive back played four years at the University of Kansas and was named a team captain during his senior season in 2010. Interesting enough, Harris did not record a single interception in his final two years despite starting all 24 games during that span.

Chiefs, Broncos Free Agent Outlook

Along with DE Derek Wolfe, Harris is the Broncos’ most high-profile unrestricted free agent, as well as one of the top available talents across the entire NFL. He’s coming off of a one-year, $12.05 million dollar deal in 2019 while still playing at a high level at one of the league’s premier positions. The top 10 most highly-paid cornerbacks in the NFL are currently making $13 million or more annually and Harris should expect to command a similar payday.

Harris has not ruled out his former team quite yet, but there could easily be more enticing situations on the horizon.

“There is a chance,” said Harris. “There is. We know they definitely need corners there so I definitely know I’m probably high on their list for sure.”

As far as Kansas City, four Chiefs cornerbacks are getting set to hit the open market, including key contributors like Bashaud Breeland, Kendall Fuller, and Morris Claiborne. They are among the two dozen free agents that the team will need to make decisions on despite only having an estimated $21 million in cap space to work with going into 2020. Not to mention the Chiefs continue to try to lock up a couple of the own top players – QB Patrick Mahomes and DT Chris Jones – to long-term extensions.

Kansas City will undoubtedly need to address the cornerback position this offseason, but Harris may be well outside of their price range.

