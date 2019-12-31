3 Free Agents the Chiefs Should Re-Sign This Offseason

Regardless of their 2019 playoff outcome, the Kansas City Chiefs front office is in for a busy offseason. The AFC’s No. 2 seed has 24 expiring contracts coming off the books after the season and a projected $21.3 million in salary cap space to work with in 2020 – significantly less than the current league average ($48.5M).

Roster turnover is an inevitable part of the business for every NFL franchise to remain competitive and field the best possible team. Between free agency and the draft, typically about one-third of most rosters will look different heading into a new season.

That will be no different for Chiefs GM Brett Veach and his staff who will need to make some difficult decisions on which players stay and go. He may even find himself repeating the same process for his football staff and coaching staff.

On the field though, here are three soon-to-be free agents that the Chiefs should prioritize this offseason:

DT Chris Jones

The no-brainer of the group, Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones has been among the NFL’s most dominant forces in the trenches since entering the league in 2016. The 25-year-old has far outperformed his rookie contract and is well on his way to a monster payday, likely in the $15-20 million range annually.

Jones was originally expected to hold out for training camp this past offseason, but decided against it and reported on time in July. However, his representative made it clear that free agency is still very much on the table if the sides can’t agree to terms.

Per the Katz. brothers regarding Chris Jones, who is now reporting to camp on time: “He knows his value and if he has to play out his deal in order to reach free agency, then that’s what he will do. For now, he’s focused on winning a Super Bowl for Kansas City.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2019

WR Demarcus Robinson

Drafted two rounds after Jones in 2016, Chiefs WR Demarcus Robinson has put together his most productive campaign as a pro in 2019. Despite being fourth or fifth in the receiving pecking order at times, the 25-year-old still posted 32 receptions, 449 yards, and four touchdowns during the regular season. Notably, Robinson broke out in a huge way in Week 2 when he racked up six catches for 172 yards and two scores on the Oakland Raiders.

Robinson is certainly in line for a raise on his next deal, but the question will be whether he prices himself out of Kansas City’s range. The Florida product could explore his options to potentially become another team’s No. 2 or No. 3 pass catcher, but the situation in Kansas City, led by Head Coach Andy Reid and QB Patrick Mahomes, is very promising. Aside from having four years of experience in Reid’s system, Robinson’s role stands to grow given the increasing likelihood of Sammy Watkins’ departure.

LG Andrew Wylie

Many expect Kansas City to address the offensive line in April’s draft, but the team can help its 2020 outlook by bringing back Andrew Wylie. The undrafted Eastern Michigan product bounced around to three different practice squads before landing in Kansas City in December of his rookie year. Signed to a reserve/future contract in January 2018, the 25-year-old has gone on to play 27 games, including 21 starts, for the Chiefs over the past two years. According to Arrowhead Addict, Wylie was even named the team’s top rookie performer last season.

The second-year starter has helped solidify the left guard position, despite missing five games due to injury. He’s also come at a bargain price of $1.05 million over two years for Brett Veach and company. Kansas City would be wise to keep Wylie in the fold to protect Patrick Mahomes and keep building continuity along the offensive front.

