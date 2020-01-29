Pro Bowl QBs Available for Eagles to Consider in Free Agency

The backup quarterback gig in Philadelphia is one of the most sought-after jobs in sports. You might actually get to play.

While Carson Wentz’s latest injury — a concussion incurred on a late and dirty hit — wasn’t his fault (unless your name is Josina Anderson or Danny Kanell), it still stands to reason that the Eagles’ second-stringer is an important role.

There is a history of that person being thrust into meaningful action. Since the team seems intent on moving on from Nate Sudfeld, it might be time to take a look at some interesting options in free agency.

Heavy.com has already discussed the possibility of making a trade for the Broncos’ Joe Flacco, a hometown guy who may welcome a change of scenery. Nick Foles is another name to watch via trade. And don’t rule out Josh McCown potentially deciding to come back for another season at age 40. Otherwise, these are the players out there in free agency.

Phillip Rivers

The Chargers have reportedly “moved on” from Rivers and the 38-year-old has taken his family back to Florida. That’s not too far from Philly. Rivers probably wants to go to a team where he has a chance to earn the starting job — clearly, that wouldn’t happen in Philadelphia — but maybe he’s reserved to the fact that winning a Super Bowl is more important than padding his stats. He’s already a borderline Hall of Famer and backing up Carson Wentz may get him into a playoff game. You never know. Especially if you could sign him on a cheap one-year deal.

Marcus Mariota

The guy Chip Kelly nearly mortgaged the Eagles’ future for in 2015 was supposed to be face of the franchise in Tennessee when he was selected No. 2 overall. It didn’t pan out that way as Mariota has dealt with strange injuries and lackluster play for the better part of his five years in the league. Then again, Mariota is still only 26 years old and his mobility make him an attractive piece to run the RPOs and aggressive play-calling that helped win Doug Pederson a Super Bowl in 2017. He’s at the point in his career where a fresh start in a backup role may be his best shot. Remember, he was benched for Ryan Tannehill in Tennessee. He would likely be seeking a team-friendly “prove it” deal.

Case Keenum

Keenum is the text-book definition of journeyman backup quarterback, similar to Josh McCown with a lot less tread on the tires. After flaming out in Minnesota, Denver and Minnesota, the 31-year-old knows he can’t start anywhere in the league. He seems perfectly poised to sign a multi-year deal to be Carson Wentz’s backup. Think about it. Keenum has been a productive stop-gap player and emergency starter when forced into durty. He also has surprising mobility, with 463 career rushing yards.

Cooper Rush

This would be the ultimate slap in the face to the hated Dallas Cowboys. By taking their backup quarterback, you would give them no exit strategy should contract negotiations stall on Dak Prescott’s never-ending quest to be the highest-paid signal-caller in the land. More importantly, Rush could divulge some secrets from “Behind the Star” to his new teammates in Philadelphia. Yes, yes, we know. Picking up mediocre Cowboys outcasts hasn’t worked to the Eagles’ advantage in the past but Rush has shown promise. He threw for 398 yards while completing 61.2-percent of his throws last preseason.

Jameis Winston

There is no telling what the former No. 1 pick would want in terms of compensation. He’s used to earning big money, after inking a $25 million rookie deal in 2015. Whether he knows it or not, the 26-year-old quarterback isn’t getting that. Would he be willing to come to Philadelphia and attempt to repair his image? In addition to a fall-off in his play on the field — Winston led the NFL with 30 interceptions in 2019 — the Florida State product has endured a rash of troubling off-the-field issues. Still, he did throw for 5,109 yards last season and has a cannon for an arm. Maybe Doug Pederson could develop him.

