Eagles Center Named All-Pro, 2 Philadelphia Teammates Snubbed

Jason Kelce is literally the center of attention in Philadelphia. The Eagles center was named first-team All-Pro on Friday after earning 29 votes.

Kelce, making his third straight appearance as an All-Pro, received 20 more votes at center than second-place finisher Rodney Hudson of Oakland. He was the only Eagles player selected to the team despite Philadelphia owning one of the best offensive lines in football.

While both Brandon Brooks and Lane Johnson are dealing with serious injuries — Brooks is out for the year with a separated shoulder, while Johnson attempts to return from a sprained ankle — they are certainly among the elite at their respective positions.

Instead, the Associated Press chose the Cowboys’ Zack Martin at right guard. Martin received 24 votes, with the Ravens’ Marshal Yanda placing second at 16 votes and Brooks in third at nine votes. Johnson also came in third at right tackle, falling behind the Saints’ Ryan Ramczyk and the Chiefs’ Mitchell Schwartz.

Two other Eagles were recognized as Fletcher Cox received one vote at defensive tackle while Malcolm Jenkins earned one vote at safety. Neither was considered a major snub.

Did Miles Sanders Deserve All-Pro Status?

To be fair, Miles Sanders blossomed a bit too late in the season to make the All-Pro team.

Sure, the rookie has been unstoppable for the Eagles down the stretch en route to 1,641 all-purpose yards, including 818 on the ground.

Sanders has shattered almost every franchise record in the books and established some pretty daunting highlights. He entered training camp as the second coming of LeSean McCoy. Six months later, the Penn State product has seemed out and destroyed McCoy’s marks.

Miles Sanders 🔥🔥 🔥 MOST all-purpose yards EVER by an Eagles rookie

🔥 MOST Rushing Yards EVER by an Eagles Rookie

🔥 Leads ALL NFL rookies in all-purpose yards

There has been a growing movement of people — football analysts, plus Eagles fans — pushing for Sanders to win NFC Offensive Rookie of the Year. He’s made a pretty compelling case.

“I think he’s trying to help this team win, honestly,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. “Miles has been obviously a great addition, and I honestly don’t think he really focuses too much on that as much as he does the team.”

Sanders has hit many accolades and milestones in recent weeks, including the following big ones, via the team’s official website:

Since 2007, Sanders is one of only three NFL rookies to craft at least 1,300 scrimmage yards and 300 return yards joining Adrian Peterson and Alvin Kamara. Nice company. Sanders took advantage of his expanded role down the stretch. Over the final seven weeks of the season, Sanders was one of just six players (and the only rookie) to post at least 650 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns. Sanders is one of seven rookies in NFL history to account for 800 rushing yards and 500 receiving yards. Some of the other names: Gale Sayers, Marshall Faulk, Edgerrin James, and Saquon Barkley. Sanders’ 1,327 yards from scrimmage led all NFL rookies. Five of the last six players to win the NFL’s Offensive Rookie of the Year honor led their class in scrimmage yards.

