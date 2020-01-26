Kobe & Gigi Bryant’s Helicopter Was Going to Mamba Academy Practice

Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, January 26, 2020. TMZ first reported that Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant was also on-board the helicopter, and died in the accident.

A representative for Kobe told TMZ Sports that Kobe and Gianna’s helicopter was on its way to the Mamba Academy for basketball practice when the crash occurred in Calabasas, California.

In December 2018, Bryant announced his plan to open Mamba Academy to train young athletes as a multisport center.

