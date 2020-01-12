Ravens RB Mark Ingram & Wife Chelsea Have Four Kids Under Age 4

The Ravens (14-2) are flying into the AFC Divisional playoffs against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday evening, and while Baltimore is led by star quarterback Lamar Jackson, another huge weapon on the team’s offense is running back Mark Ingram II. Coming off a bye-week, the Ravens have home-field advantage at MT& Back Stadium, and cheering Ingram on in the stands will be his loving wife, Chelsea Peltin-Brown.

Married since 2017, Ingram and Chelsea announced on Father’s Day 2019, that they would be expecting a fourth child, however, what they didn’t expect was for baby girl Mayla to arrive so early.

The Ingrams were all prepared to give birth in Baltimore in late Fall and they felt like they more than enough time to take a quick trip down to Alabama to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the running back’s alma mater’s football championship team. During that 2009 season with Alabama, Ingram also won the Heisman Trophy.

However, baby Mayla had her own plans. Chelsea shared the unexpected, albeit incredibly exciting news on Instagram after her birth on October 27. She captioned a sweet photo from the hospital, “This morning our sweet girl Mayla decided to make her GRAND entrance while we were down in Alabama for the 10 year anniversary celebration of the ‘09 National Championship team with daddy. Almost a 1,000 miles away from where we were supposed to give birth, our little ‘Bama Belle’ had a little celebration planned of her own as she entered the world in a city that is special in so many ways.”

Mayla is the little sister to the Ingrams three other children, Myla, Mila, and Mark Valentino Ingram II, who was born on March 9, 2018. At this rate, Ingram and his wife might be building a family football team of their own, but until then, they are all cheering Daddy on as his team enters the playoff season.

Chelsea Is Husband Mark’s Biggest Fan

Not only does Chelsea regularly rock all her Ravens gear on game day, she posts the sweetest messages to her husband that have nothing to do with how he plays on the field, but how he amazing he is as a husband and father.

Acknowledging that their family of six now includes four kids under the age 4, Chelsea wrote a tribute to the star running back on Instagram.

She wrote, “Not only do I get to fall in love with our children, but I’ve fallen deeper in love with my husband each time. You know what the first thing he told me after each of our children were born….? ‘You’re, strong, you’re beautiful, I’m so proud of you and I love you so much!”. I’ll never forget those moments with him whispering in my ear while holding our newborn baby. Becoming a parent is one of the most rewarding experiences life can offer and sharing the experience with an incredible person by your side makes these so moments so much sweeter. Thank you for being my rock @markingram21 😘”

While the Ingram family is thriving, as are the Baltimore Ravens. With QB Lamar Jackson throwing for 36 touchdowns and rushing for 1,200 yards so far this season, and the Ravens offense leading the NFL with 33.2 points per game this season, Baltimore is expected to crush the Titans on Saturday night.

READ NEXT: Kirk Cousins Is ‘Grateful’ For Wife Julie During Vikings Playoff Run