Mavs’ God Shammgod Sounds off on Hawks’ Vince Carter Before Saturday’s Match up

This past summer future Hall of Famer, Vince Carter announced on ESPN’s The Jump, that the 2019-20 season will be his last.

“I just think that after next season it is time,” he said on ESPN’s “The Jump.” “It’s been great.”

Here’s a look at the video from the show, which was revealed by Chris Montano of ESPN.

Vince Carter just announced on The Jump that this upcoming year will be his final year playing in the NBA pic.twitter.com/XFQGFJ14WK — Chris Montano (@gswchris) June 5, 2019

When Carter checked in the game against the Detriot Pistons last October, Carter made history by playing in 22 seasons, passing his former teammate with the Dallas Mavericks Dirk Nowitzki for most seasons played in the NBA. He is also the first player in NBA history to play in four decades in the NBA (the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s, and now the 2020s).

God Shammgod on Vince Carter

Back in 1995, Carter was a part of the McDonald’s All-American High School Dunk Contest, and that is when Dallas Mavericks assistant coach God Shammgod knew he was amongst one of the best dunkers ever. I recently spoke with the dribbling specialist, and he shared with me for him that back then, he was performing some of the same dunks he showcased in the 2000 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.

“I guess the McDonald All-American Dunk Contest for me it was the same dunks that he did in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest. So, I knew then that he was the closest thing to probably the best dunker ever. I remember when we played in a high school tournament, I think we might have been “The Cage Classic” or something, and his right hand was messed up but scored 32 points all left-handed. We have just been good friends since 16 or 17 years old, and we both played in arguably the best McDonald’s All-American Class ever at least one or two. We all remained good friends, and to me, that’s rare. I think that the whole class of 95 did some great things,” said God Shammgod

“Obviously, Vince [ Carter] is still playing now, and he might fool everybody and come back for another year knowing him. I know he is in great shape and I’m just really happy for him as a friend and as a basketball player. To play this long and still have a lot left in the tank because of the way he has been taking care of himself over the years. He might have also played on one of the greatest AAU teams with Kobe [Bryant], Tim Thomas, and those guys. It’s those types of memories I will never forget, and I’m just happy for him.”

Clippers’ Guard Lou Williams Thinks Carter is a Walking Statue

Last week the Los Angeles Clippers were in Atlanta to take on the Hawks and after a 102-95 loss to the Hawks, Lou Williams was asked to share some thoughts on Vince Carter legacy by Fanatics View’s Kelly McGill.

“It’s so interesting that he’s played so many different guys. I think a lot of the young guys especially the guys in the Hawks organization they should be blessed to have him around. The dude is a walking statue and walking icon future Hall of Famer,” said Williams. “Stick around and make plays tonight, so he is not just here for the fun of it. He is still making a difference in the game, so it’s just an iconic career well all wish for in this league.”

