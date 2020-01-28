NBA Players Planning To Informally Retire Kobe Bryant’s Jersey Numbers

Multiple NBA players are planning to informally retire Kobe Bryant’s jersey number, as The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports.

Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who grew up in Los Angeles idolizing Bryant, is among the players to make a change, as he plans to go from No. 8 to No. 26.

Everything in life evolves. #26 🙏🏾 — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) January 28, 2020

Typically, if NBA players want to change their number (as Kobe did years ago), the process is making a request to the league and then, the player must wait a year to get his new number. Per Marc Stein of the New York Times, the league has granted Dinwiddie the ability to switch numbers this year. Other players could follow suit this season.

Bryant tragically passed away in a helicopter accident over the weekend, along with his daughter and seven other people. While there was talk of the NBA postponing games, only one (the Clippers-Lakers tilt) was postponed. Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said he wished the Nets wouldn’t have played on Sunday, just hours after finding out the news of Bryant’s passing.

Kevin Durant Speaks With Media on Kobe Bryant

Kevin Durant, who played alongside Kobe Bryant in the 2012 Olympics, spoke with the local media about the tragedy.

"It's made so many people in the world so sad…it's hard to comprehend all of this" – @KDTrey5 on Kobe pic.twitter.com/jhCpAEPklv — SNY (@SNYtv) January 28, 2020

