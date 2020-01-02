O.J. Simpson Boldly Predicts Jason Garrett Outcome, Cowboys’ Next HC [WATCH]

The Juice is loose on the Dallas Cowboys‘ puzzling coaching situation.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Hall of Fame running back O.J. Simpson unveiled two predictions for the Cowboys: They’ll retain former (?) head coach Jason Garrett in a front-office capacity while nabbing Urban Meyer as his coaching successor.

“Nobody expects him to come back, but this guy’s been a loyal Cowboy, a good guy,” Simpson said of Garrett. “So I expect to see him maybe stay in the Cowboy organization; they move him upstairs somewhere. In any event, the problem there, though, is gonna be Jerry. Who will they hire? I think it should be Urban Meyer. He’ll have the respect of the players, which is no small feat considering these guys are superstar, Pro Bowl, multi-millionaires. But they all would respect Urban. They did in college when he was dominating college, some of the guys that played for him and against him. I don’t think he’d have any problems.

The problem is, can Jerry stay in his lane? The team he put together is almost Hall-of-Fame-worthy as a GM. But if history means anything … Jimmy Johnson, Parcells. Jerry needs to stay out of the coaching locker room. I’m interested to see if he’s going to hire a real head coach or an assistant head coach.”

Garrett’s Potential New Role in Dallas?

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and VP Stephen Jones met with Garrett twice since the 2019 season came to a close, and the trio has another meeting scheduled for Thursday. If they’re going to dismiss the 53-year-old, why does it take so many sit-downs?

The short answer: It doesn’t, and they’re not dismissing him. Rather, they’re reassigning him to a different position, in a different department, far away from the day-to-day responsibilities as HC.

This theory is picking up steam throughout the national media, with Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio first floating “the prospect of Garrett staying put.”

Here’s an idea: What if the Joneses are trying to find a way to keep Garrett around, but not as the head coach? What if (and I’m just spitballing) the Cowboys are considering hiring someone like Gary Kubiak to be the head coach, but with very narrow and specific duties given the health issues that caused him to stop being head coach of the Broncos three years ago?

On Thursday, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter — as plugged-in as anyone — reported on the “remote” possibility that Garrett remains head coach. Schefter, however, says this is not the expected outcome following his third pow-wow with the Joneses. He, too, believes there’s a chance that Garrett sticks around in the “family.”

.@AdamSchefter said Thursday on @GetUpESPN there is a "remote" possibility that Jason Garrett remains the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys but that it's not the expected outcome. He also added that the Joneses might be carving out a way for him to stay in the "family." pic.twitter.com/L74aRVqEme — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) January 2, 2020

Meyer Drawing ‘Strong Interest’ From Browns

That’s the latest scuttlebutt, courtesy of The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman. The Browns have yet to schedule a former interview with Meyer, who’s considered among the early favorites to replace Garrett — if Dallas chooses to go that direction — along with Oklahoma HC Lincoln Riley and Baylor HC Matt Rhule.

Cleveland also has interest in Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and former Green Bay Packers head man Mike McCarthy. The Cowboys, to this point, have not expressed intrigue in either McCarthy or McDaniels, whose personality most certainly would clash with Jerry Jones’.

