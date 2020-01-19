Patrick Mahomes’ Girlfriend Brittany Matthews Has Message for Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes’ girlfriend Brittany Matthews is once again at Arrowhead Stadium cheering on the Chiefs as they attempt to make the Super Bowl. Just before kickoff against the Titans, Matthews posted a message on Instagram encouraging the Chiefs to notch one more win.

“Bring it Home❤️💛 #chiefskingdom,” Matthews noted on Instagram.

Matthews showed off a custom grey jacket with her favorite quarterback’s No. 15 stitched on the back. Matthews has also been live-tweeting during the game admitting it is “cold as hell” in Kansas City.

“It’s cold as hell but it’s LOUD AS HELL!!! Yes chiefs kingdom!!!!!!” Matthews explained.

Matthews got another scare after the Chiefs once again got off to a slow start against the Titans. Mahomes was able to mount a second quarter comeback complete with a thrilling rushing touchdown to give Kansas City the lead at halftime. Matthews responded to the incredible play with an excited reaction, appropriately in all caps.

“THAT IS MY FRICKENNNN BOY,” Matthews said on Twitter.

Matthews’ Epic Reaction to the Chiefs Comeback Against the Texans Went Viral

This is the second straight week Matthews has witnessed a Chiefs comeback. Matthews’ response to the Chiefs comeback in the Divisional Round involved a lot of screaming and jumping. Mahomes’ girlfriend posted the video on social media after the game, and it immediately went viral.

“Just want to tune in and say, all those people that doubted us and hated on us and thought we were going to lose this game. Guess again!” Matthews said in a video posted from Arrowhead Stadium.

We can only imagine what Matthews’ response will be if the Chiefs are able to make the Super Bowl. Here is a look at Matthews’ reaction to the Chiefs’ win over the Texans.

Mahomes & Matthews Recently Purchased a Home in Kansas City

Patrick Mahomes Is Setting Down Roots in the Kansas City Community

Mahomes and Matthews have been vocal about their desire to stay in Kansas City for a long time. The couple recently purchased a home in the area and spoke about setting up roots in Kansas City during a Bleacher Report interview.

“Setting down roots in Kansas City was huge for us,” Mahomes explained to Bleacher Report. “I think the people are what we love the most about Kansas City. They have such a passion for the community, the food, the football team and they treat us just like we’ve been here our whole entire life. We’re trying to be here for a long, long time. That was the biggest thing of getting the house is we plan on being here for 20 years-plus.”

The couple is high school sweethearts who grew up together in Whitehouse, Texas. Matthews played soccer at UT-Tyler while Mahomes was breaking records at Texas Tech. Matthews went on to play professional soccer in Iceland before starting her own personal training business. Mahomes’ girlfriend is a regular at Chiefs games even going to some of the road matchups. Earlier this season, Gilette Stadium moved Matthews and Mahomes’ brother Jackson Mahomes during the Patriots-Chiefs game after they were being harassed by fans.