OL’s Cryptic Tweet Suggests He’s Signing Extension With Raiders

Based on Jon Gruden’s first two years with the Raiders, it’s clear that he places great value on the offensive line. Since he’s returned, the team has given Trent Brown a massive contract and given contract extensions to Rodney Hudson and Richie Incognito. Gruden also has used a first-round pick on left tackle Kolton Miller.

The Raiders’ current starting offensive line is locked up for at least a couple more seasons and based on how good the unit looked when fully healthy, they should be one of the top groups in the NFL. Hudson and Brown made the Pro Bowl in 2019 while Richie Incognito was an alternate. Miller improved greatly over his rookie season and should continue to get better. Gabe Jackson has shown to have Pro-Bowl-level talent in the past, but he was hampered with injury a lot of the year. If they can all stay relatively healthy, teams are going to have a hard time getting after the quarterback. Plus, it looks like the Raiders made a move to keep their depth strong.

Denzelle Good Suggests He’s Signed an Extension

One player who doesn’t get enough credit for the Raiders’ success on the offensive line is backup guard Denzelle Good. The veteran spent time filling in for Incognito and Jackson throughout the season and ended up starting in five games. According to the Washington Post, he only allowed one sack all season. His contract with the Raiders is up, but he recently took to Twitter and sent a cryptic message.

Based on the Tweet, it sounds like he’s made a deal with the team to return. The Raiders haven’t announced anything yet, but it looks like Good will be coming to Las Vegas. Richie Incognito, the player who Good backed up at the end of the year, congratulated him, which likely means it’s a done deal.

Is This the End for Gabe Jackson?

While the specifics of Good’s extension haven’t been made public yet, it’ll be very telling what the Raiders decided to give him. Considering he’s currently a backup, the numbers shouldn’t be too big. However, if the team gave him multiple years and a high salary, then that could spell trouble for veteran Gabe Jackson.

In 2017, before Gruden was brought back, the previous regime gave Jackson a massive extension that runs through 2022. In his two years with Gruden, he’s missed a good amount of time due to injury. The coach likes players who are available and that could hurt Jackson’s odds. The Raiders could cut him and have no dead money against the cap this year, according to Spotrac.

Offensive linemen are also very valuable, so the team could trade him and get a decent return. Though he struggled at times in 2019 thanks to injuries, he’s proven in the past that he’s a very solid offensive guard. Good hasn’t shown the kind of consistency that Jackson has. While Good could certainly be a much cheaper option who has the potential play at the same level, the Raiders should exercise caution before they get rid of one of their longest-tenured players.

