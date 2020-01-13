Raiders’ Hunter Renfrow Hilariously Trolled Over Outfit

Hunter Renfrow could put up over 1,000 receiving yards in five straight seasons and 10 touchdowns and he would still be on the receiving end of many jokes. The Raiders‘ standout wide receiver proved to be a baller in 2019, but he just has a knack for getting picked on. He was ruthlessly made fun of on Hard Knocks and he got it even worse when he accidentally wore a women’s costume for Halloween. Well, he’s back at giving people reasons to make fun of him.

A video of Renfrow making signings at what looks to be a car dealership led to him getting trolled relentlessly for his outfit choice.

My dog Hunter is out there dressed like he’s selling cars @renfrowhunter https://t.co/Q1XBa7AhEj — Will Compton (@_willcompton) January 10, 2020

If someone told me that Hunter played football at Clemson and caught the willing TD in the natty, I would swear they were on drugs. And even more than that , he’s playing pro fb. — Doug Chapman (@dougsss53) January 10, 2020

Dude looks like he should be manning a grill in some new balanaces — TDale (@HuskerInSota) January 10, 2020

Hunter “The Car Salesman” Renfrow. He burns 🏃🏻💨 the competition. 🙌🏻 — All That and a Bag of Flicks (@bag_of_flicks) January 11, 2020

Renfrow proved to be one of the toughest players on the team this season, but you wouldn’t have thought that by just looking at him. Regardless of his tendency to dress as if he sells cars, there’s no doubt he’s got a long NFL career ahead of him.

Renfrow Got Better as the Season Went On

Renfrow enjoyed a decent start to his NFL career but didn’t put up spectacular numbers. He became a reliable target on third downs, but not much more. It wasn’t until he got injured against the New York Jets in Week 12 until the Raiders realized how much they needed him. He missed three games because of the injury and the team lost each of those games.

Once he came back, he looked like a different player. The time off must have rejuvenated him because, in his first game back in Week 16 versus the Los Angeles Chargers, he caught 7 passes for 107 yards and a touchdown. It was the first time he ever went for over 100 receiving yards. He then went to Denver in Week 17 and caught six passes for 102 yards and a touchdown. He also would’ve caught the game-winning two-point conversion if the pass hadn’t been knocked down before it got to him.

Follow the Heavy Oakland Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

What to Expect From Renfrow in 2020?

If Renfrow of the final two weeks of the season is the Renfrow of the future, the Raiders could have one of the best slot wide receivers in the NFL for years to come. At the very least, he’s one of the most clutch players on the roster. Considering Darren Waller and he were the only real receiving threats on the roster towards the end of the year, his ceiling could be even higher once the Raiders add more wide receiver talent.

The team’s play-calling on third down got a little predictable towards the end of the season. Everybody in the stadium knew that Renfrow was going to get that call and while it worked a lot of the time, there’s no doubt teams are going to ready for it in 2020. If the Raiders can find another consistent third-down target, it’s going to hard to stop them. Renfrow is just scratching the surface of his potential, but the team can’t rely on him so heavily in 2020. If he’s the third option behind two really solid other options, the Raiders offense could be a lot scarier next season.

READ NEXT: Raiders’ Richie Incognito Shuts Down Derek Carr Rumors

