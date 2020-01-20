Rob Lowe Rocking ‘NFL’ Hat at 49ers Playoff Game Goes Viral

When the San Francisco 49ers took on the Green Bay Packers for the NFC Championship game on Sunday night, most fans at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, were rocking red for their home team. However, when the analysts cut to the crowd to show that Rob Lowe was in attendance, he quickly became the viral meme of the playoffs.

Lowe did not show up to cheer on either the 49ers or the Packers. The 55-year-old actor was proudly sporting an “NFL” hat. So, perhaps he’s a fan of all 32 teams. Either way, the Internet had an absolute field day with the former Parks and Recreation star, and the memes posted on Twitter were hilarious.

One user joked, “When Rob Lowe goes to a concert, instead of getting a souvenir band t-shirt, he just gets a shirt that says ‘music,'” while another person tweeted, “Rob Lowe: a fan, since his boyhood growing up in America, of the NFL.”

hi I’m Rob Lowe and when I watch football I root for the [checks hat] NFL pic.twitter.com/YuOQNYzk5u — shauna (@goldengateblond) January 20, 2020

"I just hope both teams have fun." – Rob Lowe, probably pic.twitter.com/zmRfi7jBCE — FanSided (@FanSided) January 20, 2020

Is Rob Lowe just rocking a generic NFL shield hat? — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) January 20, 2020

Rob Lowe's favorite player is Roger Goodell pic.twitter.com/WiYWNUqYPW — PFF (@PFF) January 20, 2020

Lowe’s robotic clapping didn’t help the matter, or his all-black outfit. SI Extra Mustard tweeted, “Rob Lowe looking like the best looking NFL official of all-time.” Nobody was buying that Lowe actually wanted to be attending the playoff game. One Twitter user joked, “Nothing says football fan like Rob Lowe in an NFL hat at the game. This guy LOVES his NFL football.”

So, Why Was Robe Lowe At The 49ers Vs. Packers Playoff Game?

This is what cop Rob Lowe thinks he should dress like if he wanted to blend in with NFL fans. pic.twitter.com/2Zv9tzGOQV — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 20, 2020

Because the NFC Championship was airing on FOX, it was a perfect promotional pull for the network to have its star appear during the game. Right after what will likely be the most-watched playoff game in recent memory, with two huge franchise teams a mere one win away from heading to the Super Bowl, FOX wanted Lowe there to plug the premiere of his new show on the network, Lone Star 911.

In the prime time slot after Sunday night’s showdown, FOX is airing the first episode of Lone Star 911, which is a spin-off of FOX’s 911. After Sunday night, the next episode will premiere on FOX on Monday, January 20, at 8 p.m. ET. In the following weeks, the series will remain on Monday nights and will air all-new episodes at 8 p.m. ET.

On the show, Lowe stars as Owen Strand, a New York City firefighter who ends up in Austin, Texas, trying to build a team capable of solving low impact crises. His character is a health and beauty snob who’s obsessed with his haircare program and looking great in action, which is wonderfully reminiscent of his Parks & Rec character, except he now handles police emergencies.

While this probably isn’t the type of publicity Lone Star 911 was looking for by putting Lowe in prime seats at the NFC Championship game, it’s publicity nonetheless! Robe Lowe became a Top 10 trending name on Twitter alongside Aaron Rodgers and Jimmy G. And who knows, maybe he does just love the NFL.

