Saturday NFL Betting Guide: How to Bet the Divisional Playoffs

The NFL Divisional Round begins on Saturday with two intriguing matchups as the best teams in the league step up to the tee box.

Additionally, the FCS Championship Game takes place on Saturday in Frisco, Texas as North Dakota State takes on James Madison. The Bison are 1.0-point favorites over the Dukes.

Vikings at 49ers

This line opened at 49ers -7 and was immediately bet off that key number to 49ers -6.5. However, the majority of the bets and money are coming in on San Francisco, which is why we’ve seen the line drift back to 49ers -7. The 49ers are expecting back some key defenders from injury including defensive end Dee Ford, safety Jaquiski Tartt, and linebacker Kwon Alexander. San Francisco has the No. 2 secondary according to Pro Football Focus.

The Vikings will be without slot cornerback Mackensie Alexander who is out with a knee injury. Backup safety Andrew Sendejo will likely start in his place, which could cause a mismatch in the slot for Emmanuel Sanders, who has been stellar for San Francisco since being acquired in a trade from the Broncos. Deebo Samuel has also emerged with 634 receiving yards and 151 rushing yards and five combined touchdowns over the past 10 weeks.

Titans at Ravens

This line opened at Ravens -10 and has been bet down to Ravens -9.5 despite their being good two-way action on both sides. The way this line is moving, I suspect it could drop to Ravens -9 by Saturday, so if you like the Titans, bet it now. Tennessee should be getting the steam in this game after Derrick Henry‘s impressive performance against the stingy New England rushing defense.

Baltimore is significantly weaker against the run, according to Football Outsiders, so Henry could have another big game in Baltimore. Also trending towards Tennessee is an 8-3 road underdog record all-time against Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Baltimore could have a matchup advantage on the outside, with corner Malcolm Butler sidelined and Adoree Jackson playing in just his second game back from injury. Look for Marquise “Hollywood” Brown to potentially have a breakout game.

North Dakota State vs. James Madison

The FCS Championship features two perennial powerhouses as North Dakota State (15-0) and James Madison (14-1) square off in Frisco, Texas. The Bison are the two-time defending champs and are riding a 36-game winning streak.

These two teams played each other in the title game two years ago, with the Bison earning a 17-13 win. JMU is the only team to beat North Dakota State since 2011, having beaten the Bison in the 2016 title game.

The weather in Frisco could be a factor in this game, with a flash flood watch in effect through Saturday morning. The total has been steadily falling all week, and I think the under is the best bet in this game.

PICK: Under 48.5

