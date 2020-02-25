Browns Will Listen to Trade Offers for Odell Beckham

The Cleveland Browns and new general manager Andrew Berry plan to have an aggressive mentality when it comes to improving the roster, which could include trading some big-name players like Odell Beckham Jr. if there’s an offer they can’t refuse.

During his press conference from the NFL Combine, Berry made it clear that there are no untouchables on the Browns roster when it comes to at least listening to offers.

“I’m not going to discuss any specific player in terms of trade opportunities, trade calls or anything like that,” Berry said when asked about Beckham, per Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “I did work under probably the strongest wheeler-dealer in the league under [Eagles GM] Howie Roseman and it’s something that you always pick up the phone and you listen to anything across the table.

“A lot of trade talk ends up being hollow across the NFL anyway. But again, we’re going to explore any opportunity to improve the roster through any means necessary.”

Rumors Have Swirled Around Odell Beckham and Browns

Under the previous regime, the Browns traded for Beckham in a blockbuster deal last offseason and the experiment didn’t exactly go as planned. Beckham did not live up to the wild expectations set for him playing next to his college teammate Jarvis Landry, finishing his first season in Cleveland with 1,035 yards and four touchdowns, missing the Pro Bowl.

During the Browns tumultuous 6-10 campaign, Beckham made some noise with a curious interview late in the season with the team struggling, saying, “I couldn’t tell you what’s going to happen,” regarding his future.

After weeks of speculation as the season was winding down, Beckham finally came out and shot down the rumors that he would demand a trade in the offseason and not be back in Cleveland.

“I’m not going anywhere,” Beckham told reporters. “It’s just too good here. I didn’t buy a house here to sell it.”

That being said, rumors have still surround Beckham this offseason. Kristian Dyer Sports Illustrated reported recently reported that if Beckham is traded by the Browns, he would view the New York Jets as “an ideal landing spot.” A source told Dyer that, “Odell would welcome a return to New York,” but added that he isn’t actively seeking a trade from Cleveland.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam has been fairly adamant that Beckham will be in Cleveland next season, saying at a press conference earlier this offseason that he expects Beckham to play a big role in Cleveland this season.

“Odell is extremely talented,” Haslam told reporters. “He was hampered by the groin injury. Listen, he could have done some things better and we could have done some things better. I think Kevin [Stefanski] is very excited to have Odell on the team. The surgery went well, he’s rehabbing and we look forward to having him and being a big, big producer for the team this year.”

Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry Will be ‘Proactive’ in Learning System

Both Beckham and Landry had offseason surgery to repair injuries that hampered them during last season — Beckham to a core muscle and Landry on his hip.

The star pass-catching duo will miss some time getting healthy after the procedures, but head coach Kevin Stefanski said he expects them to be up to speed by the time they get on the field.

“Those guys are going to do everything in their power to get back as quickly as they can. I can promise you with those two guys in particular and our medical staff, we’ll make sure they do it the right way,” Stefanski said from the combine, per cleveland.com. “It’s a challenge, but something you have to deal with year in and year out. I’ve spoken with both those guys about it and how they have to be very proactive about learning the system when your not getting reps.”

