Gianna Bryant Jersey: Where Can You Buy a Mambacita Jersey?

Gianna Bryant’s jersey number, 2, was retired by her school in early February 2020, in honor of her tragic death. Like her father, “Gigi” was a formidable basketball player, whose life was ended early when she and her father were killed in a helicopter crash in January, along with seven others. Now, many are wondering if it’s possible to honor Gianna by wearing her jersey, in the same way so many have done with Bryant’s two Lakers jerseys.

To be clear, there are no Bryant-run organizations that are selling her jersey, as of now. Vanessa Bryant, Gianna’s mother and Bryant’s wife, has encouraged people to support the Mamba Sports Foundation and Mamba on Three, following the accident.

The Mamba Sports Foundation aims to “provide underserved communities and individuals with sports programming that enriches their socio-emotional and physical development, per its site.”

Meanwhile, Mamba on Three “exists to honor and support loved ones of the seven other victims involved in the tragedy that occurred on January 26, 2020. All donations to the Fund will be directed to their families.” The other victims of the helicopter crash include:

Alyssa Altobelli

John Altobelli

Keri Altobelli

Payton Chester

Sarah Chester

Christina Mauser

Ara Zobayan

For those looking to buy a Mambacita #2 jersey, there are several sites selling shirts that look similar to them. They are not confirmed replicas, and the Bryant family has not necessarily endorsed these replicas. However, some of the sellers have confirmed that they are donating portions of their proceeds to Bryant-endorsed foundations.

Here’s what you need to know:

Gianna Bryant Jersey Lookalikes Are Selling for $17-37 Online

You can find a Gianna Bryant jersey lookalike for sale on Etsy, eBay, or Boriz Jerseys. Many of these shirts are cotton, not an actual athletic jersey fabric.

On Etsy, you can purchase a Mambacita tribute jersey for $17.99. It’s worth noting that this seller will donate a portion of your jersey purchase to the Mamba on Three Foundation. Here are the details for the shirt, as written by the seller:

These are made with high quality vinyl using our personal vinyl cutter, heat pressed and packaged by hand.

We are a father/daughter team, we do not outsource our work to larger companies or production partners. The vinyl print is only on the front, the back is blank.

This is a short sleeve T-Shirt. This is not a sleeveless tanktop jersey.

The Adult sizes are made with new soft Bella Canvas PREMIUM 100% airlume combed and ringspun cotton t-shirts.

These are in Adult Unisex Sizes. (Most women order a size smaller)

The Etsy shirts ship in 1-3 days, and have an extra $5 shipping charge.

If you want a Mambacita jersey that looks more like the actual jersey that Gianna wore, you can get one for $36.99 at Boriz Jerseys. The seller has not indicated that any portion of these proceeds will go towards a foundation. However, you do have the option to customize the name and number of the back of the jersey.

Because this jersey is customized, the shipping window is 3-5 weeks.

A third place you can get a Mambacita jersey lookalike is on eBay. Again, the purchase of this shirt doesn’t necessarily put forth any proceeds towards a Bryant foundation, and is a cotton t-shirt, not a jersey. You can get a Mamba #2 shirt for $20.95, with an additional $5.95 for shipping.

READ NEXT: Natalia Bryant, Kobe’s Oldest Daughter, Through the Years [PHOTOS]